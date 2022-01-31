The new Oura ring: a missed opportunity
There couldn’t be a better time for wearable technology, also known as wearable or wearables. In the age of coronavirus, we are all concerned about our well-being. So wearable computers with tiny sensors that provide information about our health seem particularly useful.
One such device that looks intriguing is the third-generation Oura ring, which was introduced in November. It’s a tiny $300 health-monitoring device that fits on your finger like a piece of jewelry.
The ring, according to Oura Health, provides the unique ability to sense minute changes in body temperature to help women accurately predict their menstrual cycle and possibly detect when a person is getting sick. It could even reveal early symptoms of COVID-19, the company has mentioned.
Who wouldn’t want that these days?
The Oura ring has also attracted a lot of attention since its launch. You may have seen him on a recent episode of And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex in the city. Prince Harry, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have been wearing it. In addition, advertisements for the product have surfaced on Instagram and other social media sites mentioning the ring as a replacement for devices such as the Apple Watch.
Despite all the hype, I’m disappointed to report that after two weeks of using an Oura, it was a disappointment. The ring failed to accurately measure basic data like my steps, which made me question other data about my overall health. (I will talk about this later). Although the graphs about my heart rate and sleep patterns looked pretty cool, I didn’t feel more informed about my health.
I also can’t confirm if the Oura can detect COVID-19 or any disease because (luckily) I haven’t gotten sick.
Seeking a second opinion, I turned to Ethan Weiss, a cardiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, who has an earlier generation of the Oura ring that he used to monitor his sleep, body temperature and physical activity. Weiss claims she stopped using it years ago.
“He didn’t give me anything that he could use to help me,” he said. “Many of these technologies seek problems to solve. This is one of them”.
Although some people might like the Oura ring (I can think of “body hackers”, who seek to enhance their body through devices or biochemicals, and high-performance athletes, who strive to optimize their fitness levels) I don’t recommend it for most of us.
Below, I explain what I discovered.
a bad start
Starting to wear an Oura ring is a process that requires several steps. First, you order a free kit on the company’s website to measure your finger. Then, you inform the company of your size. When you receive the ring, you place it on the charger and sync it with the smartphone app. From the moment you put it on, the software takes around two weeks to benchmark your health data and make accurate estimates.
After the first week of testing, something unusual happened. A relative needed help urgently, so I got on my motorcycle and traveled 80 kilometers to his house.
After returning home, I opened the Oura app. He recorded that he had walked 20 miles. This was obviously wrong. I had only walked a little over a mile that day when I took my dogs for an afternoon walk.
It was obvious what had happened. The Oura had incorrectly recorded a portion of my 50-mile motorcycle ride as steps.
A quick web search revealed that Oura customers reported this issue last year with the previous generation of the product. The company’s response at the time, posted on Reddit, was that the ring erroneously detected motorcycle “excessive movement” as physical activity and suggested removing the ring and putting it in a pocket when riding a motorcycle.
Chris Becherer, product manager for Oura Health, told me that the company was aware of the problem and was investigating how to fix it. He suggested that, in the meantime, he delete those logs to let the app know he wasn’t walking.
This does not works. The app had permanently recorded my movements as steps and the data could not be deleted. I commute frequently by motorcycle, even to run errands around town, which meant nearly a week of activity data was off. Having to manually edit my data also makes an automatic monitor not worth having.
For comparison, I also wore an Apple Watch during the time I tested the Oura. Even after my 100-mile trip, the Apple Watch correctly reported that I’d walked only about a mile, and hadn’t gotten much exercise that day.
A few days later, I used the Oura again when I went to the gym on my motorcycle. The app reported that he had walked almost ten kilometers with just 3,500 steps.
The good
Some aspects of the Oura are interesting. The ring’s battery lasts around seven days, much longer than devices like the Apple Watch, which need to be charged every third day. That longer-lasting charge means the ring can stay in your body longer, allowing it to collect more data over time, including detailed information about your heart rate and sleep.
Every day, the app adds up those various measurements to calculate a “readiness” score. A high score indicates that you have recovered well from the previous day’s activities. My readiness scores were probably inaccurate overall due to my motorcycle travels, but for non-two-wheelers who are athletes, this could be a helpful way to determine if they can do a hard workout or need to rest that day. day.
I also liked the way the Oura app displays sleep data. It displayed a graph illustrating when he was in different phases of sleep and when he was awake. It also showed me a lower heart rate when I slept (a higher heart rate could be a result of stress or eating too late). Finally, the app gave me advice: as bedtime approached, the software discouraged caffeine or alcohol consumption for a more restful sleep.
However, at the end of the experiment, I wondered if I really needed the technology to be aware of my habits and my health. After I took off the Oura and stopped checking the app, I didn’t feel like I was missing anything.
Conclusions
Regardless of my experience, Oura’s biggest flaw is reflected in its customer feedback. The second entry in Google search results for “Oura ring” is a collection of very negative customer reviews of the product. Dozens of dissatisfied customers complained about the tech support team refusing to answer questions or resolve issues.
This indicated that Oura Health had under-invested in its customer support service. This is something that bothers me. How a company treats its consumers is part of the experience of owning a product, and a brand’s service reputation is always present when I review products.
Becherer acknowledged the negative feedback, saying the company had struggled to beef up its customer support operation as its product evolved. He said the company had been ill-prepared to handle the volume of customer requests after it recently added a subscription plan, for which consumers are asked to pay $6 a month for the app’s services after a six-month trial period. (Previously, software features were free.)
“It’s getting better,” Becherer said of the support operation. “We monitor that very closely. It’s a significant workload.”
Bottom line: Let’s wait and see if this product improves. For now, there’s a cheaper way to find out if you’ve been infected with COVID-19: rapid home tests, which the US government has started offering free.
Brian X. Chen is a consumer technology columnist. He reviews products and writes Tech Fix, a column on how to solve technology-related problems. Before joining The Times in 2011, he reported on Apple and the wireless industry for Wired. @bxchen