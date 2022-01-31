The new nickname that Martinoli gives Martino, all because of his mediocrity in the Tri

Martino’s new nickname, according to Martinoli

January 30, 2022 8:15 p.m.

Christian Martinoli He did not hold back and exposed the issue of the mediocrity of the Mexican national team. what was seen before Costa Rica It was sad, from the sports side, but also from the attitude of the players.

In that aspect, the Deus pointed out that the Tri will give birth to chayotes, remembering the issue of how the problem of qualifying for the Tri, to the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. This is how the communicator explained that he will have a bad time in these last dates.

There, El Deus couldn’t take it anymore and made it clear that the process couldn’t go any further and even remembered a bad moment for El Tri and incidentally gave him a nickname of ungrateful memory for Mexico and for his interests in the game.

What new nickname did Martinoli give Gerardo Martino?

El Deus, in the broadcast of TV Azteca, pointed out that each time this process resembles that of Chepo de la Torre, He baptized him as the new Chepo and stated that 3 billion mill games are won, but in the important games, my mother.