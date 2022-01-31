The new Blizzard game will be playable in the first person and has been 4 and a half years in development

We were all caught off guard by the surprise announcement of the new survival game developed by Blizzard Entertainment, one of the conglomerates that Microsoft has taken over within Xbox Game Studios after the purchase of Activision. The game has not given many clues beyond a “stay tuned” that calls us to follow the news in a future that we hope will not be too far away.

We are facing a new IP that takes place in a completely new world, here there is no recycling of elements from other worlds created by Blizzard. Something that is certainly much appreciated. But beyond this we did not know much more, until today.

Blizzard’s New Survival IP Has Been At Least 4 Years In Development

And we have two very relevant data. The first is revealed to us from PC Gamer, since looking at the offers and LinkedIn profiles they have managed to put together a coherent argument regarding the production and pre-production time that the game takes. According to the announcement, it seems that we are facing a very young project, but the profile Craig Amai says that he has been working on the game since 2017, which gives us an idea that they have been working on the game for at least 4 years; although much of this time may be spent in the pre-production phase.

The second piece of information comes from the hand of Camille Sanford, who is currently one of the current workers on the project at the Concept & 3D Character Art Producer level. She tells that the game will be played in first person. This does not exclude the possibility that we can also play it in third, but for now what we know is that it will be played in this view and in the future we will see if more possibilities are announced.