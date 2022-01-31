The Nation / CDE works with one foot in modernity and the other in backwardness, says businessman

East City. Regional Agency.

The businessman from Ciudad del Este, Octavio Manuel Airaldi, says that the capital of Alto Paraná turns 65 at a time of decline and with warning signs that call for an immediate reaction. He mentioned that the city is torn between modernity and backwardness, alluding to private sector investment that does not coincide with public investment.

“We are in a process of competitive loss in the market, the health crisis that affected everyone increased the fall, we could not react to those changes and the city was losing the commercial power it had,” said the businessman, who at the same time is one of the referents of the Chamber of Commerce of Ciudad del Este.

“The 65 years of Ciudad del Este tell us many things. They tell us that with the struggle and effort we got to what we have today as a city; something very important was missing, the private sector did a lot, the public sector did not accompany everything that this city deserves to be”, remarked the businessman, analyzing the moment the city is experiencing upon reaching the 65th anniversary of its foundation.

“It cannot be that one, when standing on the threshold of one of the important companies that there is, marks your right foot as if you were on Fifth Avenue in New York and the left one shows you as if you were in an African country. in very poor conditions,” he said. The mention has to do with the existence of modern shopping centers in a city with disastrous streets and no infrastructure in CDE.

For Airaldi, all this shows that not all homework was done in the public sector. “We are missing a lot, everything is missing because to convert the city into a receptive city for tourism, with the incorporation of other attractions, we must have a different city, starting with the infrastructure,” said the businessman.

For the businessman Octavio Airaldi, for being an important tool in the development of the country, Ciudad del Este deserves a balloon of oxygen as help because that is the situation in which it is. The infrastructure is essential to consolidate what you have and to add other activities, he maintains.

“That very poor image must be changed, with good streets, good lighting and seriously think once and for all about turning it into a pedestrian area in various parts, as it exists in any city that pretends to be touristy,” said the businessman. Schedules consistent with receptive tourism, with gastronomic centers and spaces that are an offer beyond stores, is a proposal to think about, he added.

According to Airaldi, if the homework is not done, Ciudad del Este will be left with its only business ever, which is shopping tourism, which is losing competitiveness, because the neighbors have also implemented the same marketing model. “Consequently, if we do not incorporate other items and new economic offers, the future is not very encouraging,” Airaldi emphasized.

As for what he salvaged from all these years in Ciudad del Este, for Octavio Airaldi, the city helped the country a lot, without a doubt, and that many people migrated to the border because they saw and found hope, a future and a good future.

“There are many people who continue to believe in the future by making a bet on Ciudad del Este. We must help CDE to create new economic activities. It was a very important factor in the country’s economy, but we are faced with the urgency of consolidating it by adding other activities so that the economy as a whole is better,” said the businessman from Ciudad del Este.

