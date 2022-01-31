The musical return of Katy Perry with her residence in Vegas and a song with Alesso | music 🎵

Katy Perry, one of the most successful female singers of the new millennium, is reviving her musical career after becoming the mother of Daisy Dove Bloom, her first daughter with actor Orlando Bloom.

Before closing 2021, the singer premiered several projects that mark the beginning of a new era in her history as a singer.

First, he premiered a dance-style song in which he collaborates with the Swedish producer Alesso. When I’m Gone It is a song that talks about ending a relationship, but maintaining the illusion of a reunion.

Although it did not come out with an official video, the single is the door to a sound that suits Katy Perry’s voice very well. The song’s release date coincided with her first residency show in Las Vegas.

This stage in his career is called Play, a show designed exclusively for the city of sin and that is divided into different acts for which he takes a tour of his songs.

This nearly two-hour show starts with ET and takes a look at all the top singles in Katy’s career. Continuing the tradition, she ends the show with fire work.

The last show of the Las Vegas residency will take place on March 19, 2022, but new dates are expected to be announced. In fact, the possibility of Katy taking this show to the whole world on a concert tour is being considered.

