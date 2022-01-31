The most powerful mobile on the market is this spectacular (and transparent) Red Magic 7

The new Red Magic 7 will soon be the most powerful smartphone in the industry, with a differential design that can be purchased in a transparent finish and yes, it also has LED lights.

A couple of days ago we told you about the new Red Magic machine that AnTuTu had burst by signing a benchmark above 1,100,000 points, and we have had little to wait for China to show us this Red Magic 7 that we should know officially very soon, and of which we already we also have the first images.

In fact, it is that the design is so striking that it will surely delight the most geeks of the place, with one of those highly acclaimed transparent and very technological-looking backs, hinting at a beastly hardware in which the chipset will be the protagonist Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, probably with some kind of overclock, and its active cooling system with the great protagonist of the set, a fan turbofan with RGB lighting that 100% visible on the left side of the rear.

Nubia had already anticipated some details such as that score of 1,101,769 units in AnTuTu 9, although without a doubt more important was confirming a fast charging system up to 165 watts capable of fully charging the device in about 10-15 minutes. In fact, the sources even anticipated that this Red Magic 7 would be presented in February, facing a international release scheduled for March without offering that yes some more specific dates.

Be that as it may, now we offer you all the information we have, but let’s start at the beginning, which is this photo gallery leaked on Weibo and about which we will talk later:

Red Magic 7, image gallery leaked in China

You have already seen it, the Red Magic 7 is an imposing beast, with that unmistakably rear-looking gaming and that make room for some RGB LEDs essential in these cases, emphasizing this time its ICE 8.0 cooling system.

Not in vain, this active cooling is one of the main attractions of the device, which will surely present some type of configuration or specific improvement on its hardware platform, starring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, to raise your power levels increasing the risk of overheating.

Thus, we will see how the most powerful chipset on the market uses a fan turbofan up to 20,000 RPM to keep the heat at bay, also illuminating the rear in a light show that enchants the most gaming and gives an undeniable distinction to this smartphone.

The new Red Magic 7 should be almost ready for takeoff, or at least that’s what Nubia makes us understand by heating up the ‘hype’ roller and showing us the muscles and design of a smartphone that has blown up the AnTuTu scores.

Regarding the rest of the functions, there is talk of a 6.68-inch FHD+ OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, plus a 720Hz touch digitizer so you’ll never lag makes you lose a game.

According to Chinese sources, there will be three memory configurations with 8, 12, or 16 GB of RAM, plus 128, 256, or 512 GB of storage, adding a triple rear camera system of up to 64 megapixels that has been placed in vertical alignment in the center of the rear, accompanied by its own LED flash.

will arrive with 4,500mAh capacity in its batteries, fast charging of up to 165 watts as we mentioned, and in different finishes: transparent, black, gradient blue, green and red. All this seasoned by Android 12 with Red Magic’s proprietary interface and its video game software enhancements.

