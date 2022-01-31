The most anticipated premieres of the seventh art of 2022

Soon the season will be over Oscar and Bafta awards, and then will come premieres Americans who, regardless of whether or not they succeed in being the blockbusters blockbusters of 2022, will make noise for the directors who are after the film projects.

Young filmmakers like Damian Chazelle (Whiplash, from 2014, and La la land, from 2016), Robert Eggers (The Witch, from 2015, and The Lighthouse, from 2019) and Ari Aster (Hereditary, from 2018, and Midsommar, from 2019) present their new projects Babylon, The Northman, and Disappointment Blvd., respectively.

Plus, old-school veterans are back, like steven spielberg with The Fabelmans and Martin Scorsese with Killers of the Flower Moon. And let’s not forget filmmakers who have already been recognized by the industry as Paul Thomas Anderson, who presents Licorice Pizza; David O Russell with the project tentatively titled Canterbury Glass, and the Australian Baz Luhrman who wanted to do his biopic Elvis.

To carry out an analysis and prepare a calendar for moviegoers, Reporte Indigo consulted Gonzalo Lira Galvan, film critic, broadcaster and journalist specialized in culture and entertainment, who has interviewed actors such as Willem Dafoe, Denzel Washington, Marisa Tomei, or filmmakers of the caliber of Steven Soderbergh, Carlos Cuarón, Gaspar Noé, just to mention a few.

The Northman

(2022 – United States)

> Dir. Robert Eggers > Premiere in the United States: April 22

> “Although the cast suggests a more conventional version of the cinema of Robert Eggers, director of The Witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019), the idea of ​​seeing him direct a revenge epic with Vikings –and the special appearance of Björk– without doubt promises enough”

Licorice Pizza

(2021 – United States, Canada)

> Dir. Paul Thomas Anderson

> Premiere in Mexico: February 24

> “The love of a teenager for an older woman, portrayed by the brilliant sensitivity of Paul Thomas Anderson, is a tender testimony of youth in the face of the corrupt adult world”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

(2022 – United States)

> Dir. Tom Gormican

> Premiere in the United States: April 22

> “Nicolas Cage playing himself in a plot that will entangle him with a wealthy fan, the mob, the CIA and Quentin Tarantino”

Killers of the Flower Moon

(2022 – United States)

> Directed by Martin Scorsese

> No release date

> “Scorsese, De Niro, Di Caprio, Plemons and Brendan Fraser. A script by Eric Roth and photography by Rodrigo Prieto. Why say more”

Canterbury Glass

(2022 – United States)

> Directed by David O. Russell

> Premiere in the United States: November 4

> “Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert de Niro, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Andrea Riseborough, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift and Mike Myers are just some of the names in the cast of the new David O. Russell film. Did I forget to say that the photograph is of Emmanuel “El Chivo” Lubezki?”

batman

(2022 – United States)

> Dir. Matt Reeves

> Premiere in Mexico: March 3

> “Probably destined to be the most successful film of 2022, the new adventure of the Dark Knight with Robert Pattinson promises to peek at the origin of the character, more like a vigilante detective than a superhero”

Babylon

(2022 – United States)

Dir. Damien Chazelle

US Premiere: December 25

“Headed by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Damien Chazelle’s new film will look at the origins of Hollywood without looking away from its vices or sugarcoating its baseness. The cast is completed by Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Flea and the Mexican Diego Calva.

The Fabelmans

(2022 – United States)

> Dir. Steven Spielberg

> Premiere in the United States: November 23

> “Spielberg appealed to nostalgia this 2021 with Amor Sin Barreras and it seems that in 2022 it will continue along the same lines with what has been described as an autobiographical film. Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen as their parents certainly sound promising.”

Elvis

(2022 – United States, Australia)

> Directed by Baz Luhrmann

> Premiere in the United States: June 24

> “After neither Australia (2008) nor The Great Gatsby (2013) achieved the success or significance of their previous Moulin Rouge! (2001) and Romeo + Juliet (1996), Baz Luhrman is back with the Elvis Presley biopic.

Disappointment Blvd.

(2022 – United States, Canada)

> Directed by Ari Aster

> No release date

> “This filmmaker has positioned himself as one of the most interesting and intense directors of his generation, with films like Hereditary (2018) and Midsommar (2019). Now, with a cast headed by Joaquin Phoenix and a movie being described as “a comical nightmare,” all that remains is to have lots of expectations.

