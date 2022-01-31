The memes and the Bengals fired the Chiefs in the run-up to the Super Bowl

They did it! The Cincinnati Bengals completed a comeback from another planet against the Kansas City Chiefs to get into the third Super Bowl in its history. The team led by Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow rose in an almost unthinkable way and sent Patrick Mahomes home.

What started with a resounding 3-21 in favor of the Chiefs it changed over time and the Bengals managed to tie and then go ahead; however, it looked like Mahomes would have plenty of time in the fourth quarter to recapture the victory.

Unfortunately for the cause of Kansas City and Mahomes, the score did not come and was only enough to tie it 24-24 and send everything to overtime. There were also opportunities missed by the locals and the Bengals entered their first Super Bowl in 33 years with a score of 24-27.

The memes of the victory of the Bengals and the goodbye of Mahomes

The game began with an overwhelming dominance of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, so people called for a desperate reaction from Cincinnati. This was developed little by little and there was a moment when Kansas City fell into a rut without an answer. However, the memes took hold of the Bengals fans.

There was also no lack of support from the fans whose teams have already been eliminated from this season of NFL. After the tremendous matches we saw in previous rounds, nobody jumped ship and the predictions changed throughout the game.

Even if The memes say that the entire United States was on the side of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, will it be?

The roles were later reversed Patrick Mahomes was precisely the new target of memes. Even so, there was annoyance at the decisions of the referees and more than one user complained about them.

Nerves for overtime… and more fun