The medical part of LeBron James that worries the Los Angeles Lakers

As if that were not enough, the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) it just got a whole lot uglier for Los Angeles Lakers. The team loses again Lebron James and the medical part of the player’s injury is already known.

After a great win against brooklyn Nets by 106 to 96, where LeBron had 33 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assiststhe alarms began to sound in Los Angeles because James missed the duel this Thursday against Philadelphia 76ersin what seemed more of a precaution than anything else.

But losing Bron is more important than it seems for this Californian team: El Rey averages 29.1 points per gametied for second in the season and his best mark since the 2009-10 campaign.

The concern increased and became serious when it was announced that he would miss Friday’s game against charlotte hornets. Two games in a row was not a break; something was happening After Sunday’s loss to Atlanta Hawksthe problem was known exactly.

LeBron James and his injury in Lakers

LeBron received a MRI on his knee which showed general swellingaccording to the coach Frank Vogel to journalists. He also added that James will not return to action until that inflammation dissipates and will be evaluated day by day..