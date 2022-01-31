The last unmissable photos of Eugenio Derbez that have lit Instagram

Eugenio Derbez (@ederbez) caused a furor on his Instagram account for the latest posts he made in the last few hours. These are the posts of stories and photographs that achieved more than interactions between their fans.

The most relevant images:

This weekend I had to take care of Aitana, because her mother is in Cozumel fulfilling another of her dreams: The Experience 3.0 of the M Method. Ale is a person who knows how to inspire others, whether singing from a stage or now with her own exercise platform: The M Method. If I already admired her… now I have to give her a “standing ovation” for everything she and her sister @im_coaching have achieved, because I saw how they started training from home and broadcasting from their Instagram and today they have managed to transform the lives of many people. Thank you love @alexrosaldo for transforming my life and our family and for improving each of our days. Love you! ❤️

Who is Eugenio Derbez?

Eugenio Gonzalez Derbez is a Mexican comedian and producer. He is the son of the renowned actress of the Mexican Golden Film era Silvia Derbez and Eugenio González Salas. He jumped to the North American public as an actor, with his films No refunds Y How to be a Latin Lover.

He was born in the Milpa Alta delegation in Mexico City, in 1961; He was the youngest of two children conceived by actress Silvia Derbez and by Mario Eugenio Agustín Ramón González Sánchez de Tagle (1915–1986), a publicist. Her sister Sylvia Eugenia Marcela was born in 1959. Through her father, she descends from an old and powerful family from New Spain; through her mother, from French immigrants from Barcelonnette. Since he was very young, his taste for acting developed in him and in 1973 he started as an extra in soap operas.

Despite his father’s reluctance, before his fifteenth birthday, his mother had enrolled him in piano, accordion, organ, guitar, drums, singing, and ballet classes. He continued to perform, along with his academic studies at the Centro Pan-American School of the Del Valle neighborhood; and in 1980 he began taking formal acting classes at the Televisa Center for Artistic Education. He also studied as a filmmaker and film director in the workshops of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography.. He also appeared on the show Family with Chabelo, as hostess.

After having participated in weekly programs such as Cachún cachún ra ra! (1984) and Anabel! (1988), made his first sketch show, called Al derecho y al derbez (1993), which would be the starting point of his career as a comedian on Mexican television. Later, there were also derbez in time, XHDRBZ Y The P. Luche family.

Eugenio Gonzalez also He has also participated in American movies and series, as well as in the occasional dubbing of voices into Spanish. In August 2014, he launched his YouTube video channel.

At the international level, the comedian was invited in 2010 by the actor Adam Sandler to participate in the film Jack & Jill, then in 2012 he was also part of the series Rob from Rob Schneider, but it was canceled just two months after its premiere. That same year, along with Eva Mendes and Patricia Arquette, Derbez was part of the cast of the film educating mom (2012).

It was not until the end of 2013 when Derbez premiered the film No refunds; which he starred in, co-wrote and directed to great international success. As for dubbing, he has been heard giving voice to characters from the movies. Dr. Dolittle, Mulan Y Shrek.

Before entering the world of theater, Derbez had to master English, moved to New York and took intensive classes in the language, as well as acting, singing, diction and dancing. He has participated in the works Latinologues, A Galician in Paris, An Eva and two louts, Beauty and the very beast, among other.

Sentimentally, Eugenio Derbe had a relationship with Gabriela Michel, dubbing actress, with whom she fathered her daughter Aislinn in 1987. In the early 1990s he met Silvana Torres-Prince, with whom in 1991 he had his son Vadhir. In 1992 their son was born Jose Eduardo, fruit of his relationship with the actress Victoria Ruffo, from whom he separated in 1996.

Later, he was the boyfriend of the fashion designer Sarah Bustani and the actress Delilah Polanco. In 2006 he began his courtship with the actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo that culminated in a wedding on July 7, 2012, with whom he procreated his last daughter, Aitana Isabella Derbez.