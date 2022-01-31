The impossible actor thinks he’s the perfect match

Tom Cruise has been single since he called it quits on Katie Holmes in 2012. But over the years an impossible task the actress is associated with numerous women. Cruise, for example, recently merged with his acting partner Hayley Atwell. And now Angelina Jolie joins him.

Tom Cruise secretly crushed Angelina Jolie

The worldIn its edition of February 7, Tom Cruise claimed to be secretly in love with Jolie. The actor thinks he and Brad Pitt’s ex-wife are a perfect fit.

“He thinks they would make a great couple personally and professionally. They have a lot in common, including doing their own action film lessons. He thinks they would be a great couple on and off screen,” an unnamed source said.

Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie want to work together

Cruise and Jolie have also been trying to collaborate for years, but their schedules haven’t made it possible. However, the A-list members have reportedly promised to make sure they act in a new project.

“Tom gives him another chance. Angelina is the strongest and most beautiful person she has ever met. He wants them to make an action movie and send him scripts to pique his interest. These are cheeky roles that would require a lot of physical work. and martial arts,” said an anonymous source.

Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie met in Costa Rica

Earlier this month, Cruise and Jolie reportedly ran into each other at the same location. The first traveled to Costa Rica for the new year, while Jolie visited the country with her children. An unnamed source later argued that it is possible that the A-list roads crossed at the time.

“For Tom it was a business and a joy, and knowing how to act, he would have taken advantage and greeted Angelina. She is now ready to continue the relationship and hopes that Angelina is too. He doesn’t push him, but anyone who knows Tom knows he won’t give up,” an anonymous source concluded.

Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie are still single

Rumors that Cruise would be interested in Jolie are not new. Two years ago, there was speculation that Suri Cruise’s father wanted to work with Jolie. And in addition to their professional relationship, Cruise also hoped to develop something romantic. Evil one rhythm.

However, the rumors were shut down just as quickly as they were originally published. Since her divorce, Jolie has been adamant that her children and her job are her top priority.

Last year, the actress also explained why she hasn’t found love since she quit Pitt.

when talking to Y! NewsJolie admitted that she has a long list of relationship breakups, and they may have made it impossible for her to fall in love again.

“I probably have a long list. I’ve been alone for a long time,” he said.

Years ago, Cruise actor Simon Pegg explained why the public doesn’t know much about the former’s personal life.

“He is a mystical character in many ways. People speculate about him and decide the truth about him. It’s really not doing anything. He withdraws from all of this,” Pegg said. saying.

Watch the EpicStream here for more Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie stories, updates, and rumors!