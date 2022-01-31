The five players of the Mexican team who were left to owe against Costa Rica

The Mexican team recorded a draw for oblivion on date 10 of the Octagonal Final of Concacaf against its similar from Costa Rica, thereby complicating their classification options to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The pupils of Gerardo Martino They left a lot to be desired, at the Azteca stadium, and against a team that saw their qualification options as far away. Now, with the point snatched he has life, subtracting four games ahead and with a very short gap of points between the first places.

The Trian has destiny in his hands; However, it requires major changes. ahead of their last duel of the current FIFA Date against Panama. That is why, in CLEAR BRAND we tell you what they were the five players who were left on duty in the duel against the Costa Ricans.

louis rodrguez

‘Tata’ continues to place his trust in ‘Chaka’, but there is no doubt that the right side is still an urgent issue to resolve. The element of tigers I was vague on offense again; even though he did not suffer from great pressure from the rivals. The strikers disappeared due to the absence of balls, Rodríguez’s responsibility.

Rogelio Funes Mori

Although the tricolor midfield is in charge of taking the ball to his dangerous men in front, The little that Funes Mori could have was very badly used. The Mexican-Argentinean was called to be the solution to the shortage of goals; item that has not improved since its arrival. The only option presented to him, caught him off guard.

Jess Gallardo

The left back seemed to be a good option to do damage, due to the freedom of mobility that Gallardo found due to his position, however, their passes or crosses also looked very imprecise. His diagonals were also not well resolved in the last touch. A lot of momentum but little resolution capacity.

Hector Moreno

The defender cannot stop the decline in his quality, the one that led him to European football. While full-backs are not renowned for their speed, It was the same one that was missing to prevent the Costa Rican striker from trying long-distance shots. He was compromised by an error by Hctor Herrera and had to commit a foul that It will make him lose the duel against Panama due to the accumulation of cards.

Hector Herrera

On offense, he was, along with Lozano, the ones who most dared to seek the goal with long-distance shots, although with little luck. It was in defensive tasks where he was seen to be erratic and lacking in speed. The aforementioned yellow card sacrificed by Moreno, and Celso Borges’s header at the hands of Ochoa, Costa Rica’s clearest danger, was his responsibility.

