The five books that have most inspired Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio has confessed on many occasions his passion for reading that inspires him to prepare his excellent performances.

The Simpsons also predicted ‘Don’t look up’.

Don’t look up… Look at Leonardo DiCaprio shirtless on a huge yacht.

Leonardo DiCaprio is an actor known for playing roles of men on the edge, quite far from the conventional. Many knew him for his portrayal of a mentally disturbed boy in ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’ in 1993 when he was only 19 years old and since then, the list of unforgettable films in which he has participated is endless: ‘Titanic’, ‘The Aviator’, ‘Inception’, ‘Django Unchained’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, etc.

But it is that in addition to this, DiCaprio is not even “just an actor”, but has stood out as a great producer, for his philanthropic work and for his environmental and political activism.

DiCaprio is a person who is involved with what he does and that is why it is no surprise that, when considering a new role or a new project, he soaks up all the literature that has to do with it. Some of his greatest successes are directly or indirectly based on interesting books and throughout his career he has recognized this in multiple statements and interviews.

Next, we will review the five books that have inspired him the most throughout his career and we will tell you a little more about them.

‘Garden of Eden’ by Ernest Hemingway

The Garden of Eden (Contemporary) Pocket-size

amazon.es €9.45

In an interview published on the website of America Reads EnglishWhen asked about a Spanish author he was interested in, DiCaprio confessed that he did not know much about Spanish literature, but that Ernest Hemingway was one of his favorite authors and that he had taught him to love our culture.

Among the books that stood out from the American author was ‘Garden of Eden’, a posthumous work by Hemingway that was completed during the author’s lifetime, but was published after his death, already in the 1980s.

The book is one of the most sensitive of the writer, perhaps that is why it took so many years to be published, although he began writing it in 1946, because it does not fit too well with the image of a man of action that Hemingway wanted to project of himself. It tells the story of a love triangle formed by David Bourne, a writer who begins to become known (a reflection of Hemingway himself), his wife Catherine and a young woman who Catherine herself places in the path of her husband. Although it is not one of the author’s best-known novels, it is a very interesting volume due to the sensitivity displayed in it.

‘The Great Gatsby’ by Francis Scott Fitzgerald

The Great Gatsby Pocket-size

amazon.es €9.45

Obviously, in preparing for his starring role in the film version of ‘The Great Gatsby,’ DiCaprio completely immersed himself in the original novel written in 1925 by Francis Scott Fitzgerald.

‘The Great Gatsby’ is a short and complex novel that manages to encapsulate the spirit of the 1920s, a time when everything seemed possible after the horrors of the First World War. It is the book that defined the so-called “Lost Generation”, the young Americans who felt lost in those post-war years and to which authors such as Fitzgerald or Hemingway belong.

The novel tells the story of Jay Gatsby, a mysterious young millionaire, but it is a portrait of the jazz age, of the art deco and of the crazy years 20. It is, without a doubt, one of the best works of universal literature. In an interview in the magazine Time, DiCaprio stated that what attracted him most to Gatsby was “the idea of ​​a man who comes out of nothing, who creates himself solely from his own imagination. Gatsby is one of those iconic characters because he can be portrayed in so many ways: a hopeless romantic, a completely obsessed madman, or a dangerous gangster trying to hang on to wealth.”

‘Revolutionary Way’ by Richard Yates

In 2008, Leonardo starred in the film adaptation of this novel alongside Kate Winslet. The actor told the magazine GQ at the time of its release, that the book was a classic because of “the conversations that each character has in their heads…As I sit here kissing my wife and telling her how much I love her and that everything is going to be okay, there is a inner voice that just hates her and hates my life and knows I’m lying about everything. That internal dialogue in the book is incredible.”

The book tells the story of Frank and April Wheeler, a married couple living in suburban Connecticut who fantasize about leaving their lives behind and moving to Paris. The novel is a crude story about isolation, loss of values ​​and human weaknesses. All examined with a lucidity that dissects the power of society to intervene in our lives.

‘This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. Climate’ by Naomi Klein

This changes everything: Capitalism against the climate (State and Society) Paidos Editions

amazon.es €22.80

This is one of the books that has contributed the most to changing Leonardo DiCaprio’s thinking regarding the problem of climate change. In it, the journalist, activist and writer Naomi Klein, known for her books ‘No Logo’ and ‘The Shock Doctrine’, explains how climate change affects all parts of our lives.

In an interview in the magazine wired, Leo commented that “once I was talking to Naomi Klein, who for me is one of the most powerful voices in the climate movement. She wrote a book called ‘This Changes Everything’ which deals with capitalism and the environment. And look, everybody loves money, I love money, we live in the United States. This is a capitalist country. But in the end we have locked ourselves, through capitalism, into an addiction to oil that is incredibly difficult to reverse.”

The book is a punch in the stomach for those who care about climate change and a call to put this issue at the center of political debate now.

‘The Last Hours of Old Sunshine: The Environmental Crisis, and How to Save the Future’ by Thom Hartmann

The Last Hours of Old Sunshine: The Environmental Crisis, and How to Save the Future

This book was the inspiration for DiCaprio to produce two of his documentaries on climate change: ‘The 11th Hour’ and ‘Ice on Fire’. In the book, the author exposes the great problem of our dependence on fossil fuels, the reason for it and gives some keys to overcome the environmental crisis in which we are immersed.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io