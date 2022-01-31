The first PlayStation Studios game on Nintendo Switch surprises fans – Nintenderos

We get information about a new title for Nintendo Switch. The game was announced for the console this afternoon by its developers. According to the shared MLB The Show 22 It’s coming to hybrid console very soon, from publisher PlayStation Studios and developer San Diego Studio for Nintendo Switch. Now we have been able to know the reaction of the fans

After learning that it will be released on April 5 on Nintendo Switch, now fans have exploded social networks with their astonishment. This is apparently due to the fact that on the cover of the game in its version of Nintendo Switch PlayStation logo appears.

This has short-circuited many, as you can see in the message:

Congratulations to once-in-a-generation talent Shohei Ohtani on being the cover athlete for MLB The Show 22. Pre-order now at https://t.co/LCivWAsdi4#MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/mmpIFBDrdn — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 31, 2022

You can find the premise and trailer for this title below:

Create and use multiple players, and enjoy a personalized RPG experience in Road to the Show, and customize them however you want to help you progress. The Diamond dynasty is back and better than ever! Play, collect and build the deck you’ve always dreamed of and bring your cards to life on the field. Experience the new Mini Seasons mode, where each season brings new challenges as you take on new competition! Take on your friends in a cross-platform game. With cross play, you can continue your progress, as well as obtain and use content on other consoles.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

It is expected to be released also in the eShop

