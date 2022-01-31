“The first night was terrifying”

Keanu Reeves It has always proven to be up to the task in the world of cinema and outside, in the real world. An actor who has been making his fans happy for four decades with great titles, such as the new film by ‘Matrix’reprising his role as Neo.

But, this has not been the only role for which he has worked, and it is that he has had to prepare for all kinds of characters, as a master of martial arts, handling weapons, and even putting yourself in the shoes of a person who lives on the street. A situation that he wanted to experience in order to prepare a film that was never even produced.

Keanu himself tells it through the book of Brian J Robbentitled ‘Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure’, where you can read different aspects of his life and situations he has experienced. A story in which the actor of Lebanese origin tells how his experience was from start to finish.

The worst of your experience

Undoubtedly, for him the worst was the first night, when it is assumed that calm reigned in the streets. “The first night I went to bed was terrifying because I heard people screaming in their sleep or talking to each other, plotting to take away my cardboard box”, he began explaining. “There were four guys in the alley and they didn’t recognize me because I looked so bad,” she revealed, recounting the worst part of his experience.

After that, Keanu said that these people did not attack him and ended up giving in. In fact, they ended up becoming friends during the days in which he lived with them on the street: “I had to live, eat, mingle, breathe with these peopleso I knew what motivated them.”

This experience has also helped Keanu to appreciate what his life is like today, and that is that he only took with him a toothbrush and 20 dollars to live on the streets. “Now I know the true luxury of a good night’s sleep in a soft bedin a warm and quiet room”, he added.

Although he did not look like himself, his face caught the attention of the paparazzi and other curious, who uncovered their cover after four days. After that, she had the detail of inviting the friends he made on the streets to dinner at the hotel where he was staying, although they declined the offer and chose to eat at a fast food chain.