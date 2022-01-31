the film with Emma Stone is now FREE on Disney +

Cruella, one of the great Disney productions in 2021, is now available to watch for free on the Disney + platform. Haven’t you seen it yet?

Walt Disney Pictures presents cruel, a film directed by Craig Gillespie in which they will bring us one of the most iconic villains today: Cruella DeVil, interpreted by Emma Stone, winner of the Oscar Award. After having premiered on May 28 on the streaming service Disney+, where you were under Premium Access, From this Friday, July 16, it is now available completely free exclusively on the platform.

What is it about cruel? This is its official synopsis: “Set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, it follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is both devastatingly stylish and terrifying.”.

In addition to Emma Stone in the main role, the cast of the tape that you can already see in Disney+ It is composed of emma thompson (Baroness von Hellman), Joel Fry (Jasper Badun) Paul Walter Hauser (Horace Badun) Emily Beecham (Catherine Miller) Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Anita “Gossip” Darling), Mark Strong (John), John McCrea (Arty), kayvan novak (Rog), Jamie Demetrius (gerald) and Andrew Leung (Jeffery).

“I can’t imagine another actress who could define Estella’s journey to Cruella as specifically and as vividly as Emma Stone, because she brings such humor, such sharpness, such richness to the character, and at the same time makes it so real…”says the producer Marc Platt. In the same line of thought that the actress was born for the character, Andrew Gunn add: “Emma Stone has the uncanny ability to play a nasty, selfish character while winning over an audience”.

As if it were not enough to see one of the best antagonists in cinema again on screen, played by the great Emma Stone, you can also enjoy its incredible soundtrack. Florence + The Machine, multi-platinum award-winning band and winners around the world, performs the new original song “Call me cruel”. What’s more, we will have music from the ’70s What “One Way or Another” by blondies, “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by TheClash, “Stone Cold Crazy” by Queen, “Whisper, Whisper” by Beegeed, “Five to One” of The Doors and “Whole Lotta Love” by Ike & Tina Turner.

If you haven’t done so yet, you still have time to subscribe to Disney+ to be able to enjoy for free cruel and other exclusive content that Disney launched and will continue to launch only on the platform. You can do it entering here. What are you waiting for?