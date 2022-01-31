The figure that Amber Heard would earn for her participation in the sequel to Aquaman was revealed

The aquaman sequel is already underway for its arrival in theaters next year. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It will feature much of the original cast again. Among them, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry and Amber Heard like mera.

Although at the moment very few details of the plot of the sequel are known, Warner Bros. would already be planning a third installment of the hero of Atlantis. And what is even clearer is that Amber Heard will be part of it.

For a long time, the actress was subject to great public ridicule on the Internet and on social networks due to her media separation from the actor. Johnny Depp. The followers of his former partner threatened to boycott the sequel to aquaman, and even launched online petitions to request that the studio remove the actress from the film.

This situation led to think that the interpreter would have a much smaller role in the sequel. For its part, Warner Bros. did no more than reaffirm his commitment to go ahead with the sequel and hold Heard as part of it. Also, it is not surprising that the company decides to move forward with the third party plan, especially considering the success of the first installment.

Aquaman grossed a total of $1.14 billion at the box office, becoming one of the most successful feature films of the DC Extended Universe. And the projections seem to indicate that the continuation could go in a similar direction, as long as the story elements work in total harmony.

According to the latest reports, at the end of his participation in the next sequels, Heard could receive a total of 10 million dollars. Although it is a rumor, it is clear that this information will further infuriate Amber Heard’s haters, who a few months ago surprised the world by announcing that she had become a mother.

It must be remembered that while the Heard’s involvement in the future of the DCEU it is guaranteed, the same cannot be said of Depp, whose media separation cost him one of the biggest roles of his career. It was for this reason that Depp was left out of fantastic animals Y Pirates of the Caribbean.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters in December 2022.