The figure that Amber Heard would earn for her participation in the sequel to Aquaman was revealed

The aquaman sequel is already underway for its arrival in theaters next year. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It will feature much of the original cast again. Among them, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry and Amber Heard like mera.

Although at the moment very few details of the plot of the sequel are known, Warner Bros. would already be planning a third installment of the hero of Atlantis. And what is even clearer is that Amber Heard will be part of it.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker