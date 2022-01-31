The FC Barcelona channels the signing of Aubameyang!

the soap opera of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32 years old) is capturing much of the attention of those who understand the matter in the decisive stretch of this winter transfer window in 2022. Punished by his coach Mikel Arteta in the Arsenal, all due to his lack of discipline, can set course for FC Barcelona.

Follow after this ad

Although it seemed that the operation could not materialize, there has been a new and unexpected turn of events. Therefore, optimism and confidence grow within the entity azulgrana in order to host the international with Gabon. A man who, in theory, did not seem to accept the reduction of his file to put on the Barça jacket.

The direct speech of Joan Laporta

That is why we have to collect the words of Joan Laporta, president of the Catalans. “We would like to incorporate Aubameyang. He is solving his issues with Arsenal. It is complicated, but there is hope. We still have open options. We are working on it and we will do it until the last minute. There is no cross operation with Atlético de Madrid ( by Clément Lenglet)”, has recognized at the gala Sports world.

Likewise, we must not leave aside the soap opera of an Ousmane Dembélé (24 years old) who has given long (on more than one occasion) to the renewal proposal of FC Barcelona. In this way, the former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund player can land in the Premier League, where he has the growing interest of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

El Chiringuito also tells that the player’s medical examination is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. for the Gabonese striker. So that in the next few hours the signing can be closed definitively. According to David Ornstein, he will sign for six months plus a year of contract plus his assignment. So either I would go back to London.