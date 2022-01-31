The famous video game movie that Dwayne Johnson was referring to would be… Call of Duty

A few days ago Dwayne Johnson commented that he had started shooting a movie based on one of his favorite childhood games. Right now it has not been confirmed which franchise has been chosen, but thanks to a report leaked by Giant Freakin Robot, the dots have been connected and the conclusion has been reached that this mysterious project could be something related to Call Of Duty. .

On several occasions we have seen him play various characters in which his strength and his sense of leadership have been very important factors. For this reason, it would not be unreasonable to think that he would return to action once again to offer us some of the most impressive moments of this precious shooter.

Dwayne Johnson reportedly working on a Call Of Duty movie

A few years ago Activision was already flirting with the possibility of bringing one of its most successful franchises to the big screen. Although at the moment there has been no confirmation from any of his collaborators, it is not ruled out that as his filming progresses more information will be provided to us in this regard.

This fight is important. Every story is inspired by something and that is why our heroes have their origin.

Remember that Call of Duty: Vanguard is available for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation and PC.