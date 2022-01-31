The Faculty of Medicine teaches the first optional subject at UNAM on health care for LGBT populations

With the aim of promoting humanistic care that respects human rights through the analysis of elements of disease prevention and care in the consultation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transvestite and transsexual (LGBT) people, the Technical Council of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM passed the elective “Basic elements for good practice in disease prevention and health care for LGBT people”which will be taught from this semester.

“The subject was born from the need to address a problem that is constantly experienced, such as discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in health services. In Mexico, very few efforts have been made to address it, since we are used to dealing with these situations when they are already present instead of preventing them,” said Dr. Juan Carlos Mendozaacademic of Department of Public Health and who planned and will teach this subject.

Also, he indicated that the idea is to prevent discrimination from medical training, since there is an absence in the involvement of health professionals in social issuesthis is important because they not only serve a biological being, but also a person with a social background, who faces hostile social contexts that determine their health-disease process.

The design of the subject took approximately three years counting the revision processes and the situation of the pandemic that delayed everything. “Last year it was approved by the Technical Council almost unanimously, that shows that we have made progress in an issue of inclusion in the Faculty. I celebrate that the Maximum House of Studies through the Faculty of Medicine and the Department of Public Health have opened up the space. As professional, university and academic people, it is an obligation to respect people’s human rights”, he mentioned.

This will have six units, in which the themes “Conceptual elements on sexual diversity”where students will learn to distinguish the concepts associated with sexual diversity, as well as its terminology; “Epidemiology of health disparities: most frequent diseases in LGBT people”, where health disparities associated with sexual orientation or gender identity will be analyzed, as well as their social determination based on an epidemiological panorama; as well as the “International and national normative elements on the rights of LGBT people”.

In the fourth unit “Disease prevention strategies in LGBT populations”, prevention and care strategies in this population will be analyzed; in the fifth unit, “Good practices for the medical consultation of LGBT people”the student population will delve into how to create elements to have an inclusive and affirmative environment in their consultations, with the intention of providing a better response to people’s needs. In the last unit, emphasis will be placed on raising awareness and critical analysis of the experiences of LGBT people around health serviceswill focus on the problems faced by LGBT people in their daily lives and in the use of health services, in order to promote sensitive and comprehensive medical consultation for these populations.

Eric Ramirez