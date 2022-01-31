the enigmatic message from Jonathan Dos Santos that alarms Santiago Solari

Jonathan Dos Santos activated the alarm of the property Coapa. The midfielder who participated in the Young Classic friendly between the Eagles of America and Cruz Azul This Saturday morning, January 29, he issued a message that disturbs the environment cream blue and, above all, to Santiago Solariwho already in the last hours received the bad news of two injuries, that of Peter Aquinas first and the Jorge Sanchez after.

“Nobody said it was going to be easy. Sometimes things don’t go the way you want, but what I’m sure of is that I’m on the right track. The best is yet to come.” America club“wrote the flyer of the set of the Little Indian about a photo of the match against the Celestes, which he published in a story of his verified account on the social network Instagram.

This statement to free interpretation, at least, scared the coaching staff of Santiago Solari who already knows that, for the match against Athletic Saint Louis corresponding to day four of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX to dispute in Aztec stadiumyou will not be able to count on Peter Aquinas nor, probably, with Jorge Sanchez. doJonathan Dos Santos added to player list America with discomfort?

Jonathan Dos Santos tries to add minutes

Jonathan Dos Santos he could barely play three official minutes with the shirt of the Eagles of Americain the meeting with Atlas FC by date three of Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX. In addition, against the same rival, but in the Sub 20 category, along with Miguel Layun and Santiago Naveda participated from the beginning and added demands in the friendlies against Atlante and Cruz Azul. It remains to wait to know if he can be among those summoned vs. saint Louis.

What alternatives would Santiago Solari have if Jonathan Dos Santos cannot be available vs. Athletic San Luis?

Faced with the confirmed drop in Peter Aquinas and the doubt of Jonathan Dos Santos, Santiago Solari has in its squad only two options as brand midfielders for the game that the Eagles of America must comply before Athletic Saint Louis by date four of Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX. One is Richard Sanchez and the other santiago naveda.