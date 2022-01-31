The difficult conditions that most united the protagonists of ‘Twilight’ on the set

The temporary inclemencies that the production of ‘Twilight’ They became just another character in the saga. Never before have its protagonists understood so well the proverb that says “To bad weather, good face”.

Although in other conditions the storm of rain and cold that used to plague Oregon, the place where most of the footage was shot, would have ruined the good vibes on the set, with this film it was the opposite.

Filming in such an imposing natural landscape has its risks and this was revealed by the director of the first film, Catherine Hardwicke: “We were shooting in winter because that’s when there are more clouds. We couldn’t have a bright sun because then the vampires would shine. We didn’t want them to be shining all the time, we couldn’t afford that. CGI retouches cost a lot of money“.

“The weather didn’t cooperate. And you can’t have a pouring rain because of all the makeup drips or hairdresser hassles. They just don’t look like the cool vampires in the pouring rain,” the filmmaker explained to Insider.

In contrast, the actress Nikki Reed, who gave life to Rosalie Hale, stated that despite the cold “we became this little family quickly“.

Supporting this speech, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen, recalled the more positive aspect of the raw time: “We’d all get together at the end of the day in a different cast member’s room, order room service and just relax. Rob Pattinson played the guitar And we just ate and talked and sang.”

“All the boys were always goofing around with the girls. Especially when the weather was bad, the girls froze and we threw hail balls at them“, recalled the interpreter sympathetically.

However, I didn’t think so. Anna Kendrick, since she did not like the humidity and the cold. “Humidity and cold are not an environment conducive to making friends. Imagine if the first four weeks of a new job were spent outside in the freezing rain,” he wrote in his book Scrappy Little Nobody.

Surely you are interested in:

Robert Pattinson Confesses What Was “The Worst” About Being Edward Cullen in ‘Twilight’