The details about the runaway SpaceX rocket that will collide with the Moon

On February 11, 2015, a Falcon 9 rocket from the private space company Spacex, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, was launched from Cape Canaveral (United States). After launching the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) weather satellite into orbit, the rocket’s upper stage entered a chaotic elliptical orbit around Earth. Now, seven years later, the rocket has will hit the Moon, according to calculations by the specialist in tracking near-Earth space objects Bill Gray. When will the SpaceX rocket collide with the Moon? The rocket will collide with our natural satellite at a speed of almost 9,200 kilometers per time next March 4. The cosmic encounter will occur exactly at 12:25:58 GMT. Will it be possible to see the collision of the rocket with the Moon? The collision will occur on the far side of the Moon, so it will not be visible from Earth. According to astronomers, the most likely crash site is the Hertzsprung crater. It is possible that the impact and/or the resulting crater will be recorded by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter—a NASA space probe dedicated to exploring the Moon. or by India’s Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. Is it possible to see the rocket in the sky? However, the four-tonne rocket — officially named 2015-007B — will be visible in the sky about a month earlier, on the 7th and February 8th. It is the only time that it will be possible to see the upper stage of the Falcon 9 before it disappears behind the Moon and crashes into its surface. heaven. This will be the time when the closest thing to Earth will arrive, about 45,000 kilometers away. Has something like this happened before? This is definitely not the first time that a human-made object has hit the lunar surface. In 1964, NASA intentionally crashed some ships against the natural satellite to obtain photographs of it. Then, in 1970, the US agency caused the collision of the upper part of the Saturn V rocket of the Apollo 13 mission with the Moon, as part of an experiment. In 2009, a SpaceX mission deliberately crashed a Centaur rocket stage on the Moon in an attempt to confirm the presence of ice in a crater at the satellite’s south pole. Did SpaceX do something wrong? Falcon 9’s runaway part with the Moon is the first to happen by accident. However, this does not mean that Elon Musk’s company has done something wrong, considers astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

