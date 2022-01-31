The date on which the pre-sale starts for one of the most anticipated films of 2022 was known

Many were surprised to see the first trailer for “TheBatman”, the film directed by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist and that still causes a sensation for its dark and serious atmosphere of the origins of the famous superhero of DC Comics.

And it is that after the failure of Ben Affleck in the last two movies DC (Batman vs Superman and The Justice League), the company decided to cast another actor for a new solo film by BruceWayne and the one chosen, to the surprise of many, was the leading actor in the saga of “Twilight”Although he has had great roles lately, he continues with the ballast of his questionable performances in the vampire story.

And now, a little over a month after its premiere, it was learned that pre-sale of tickets for the premiere of this long-awaited film will start next Feb. 10, date in which the fans of the remembered superhero of DC You can now purchase your tickets to see this new production as soon as possible.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

And it is that the tape will have a duration of 175 minutes, that is to say, 2 hours and 55 minutes, being the tape of ‘Batman’ longest that has been carried out, surpassing the 164 minutes how hard “The Dark Knight Rises”, directed by Christopher Nolan.

It should be remembered that initially “TheBatman” would count as a brain with Ben Affleck, who brought the superhero to life in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Suicide Squad” (both 2016), and “Justice League” (2017), but finally decided to withdraw from the project.

For now, the cast of this new film Batman It is composed of Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth). The film is scheduled to be released on 4 of March 2022 although due to coronavirus pandemic could be delayed.