the creators of ‘Halo’ and ‘Destiny’ for 3.6 billion dollars

Now it wasn’t Xbox, Hermen Hulst, president of PlayStation Studios made the purchase of Bungie official, the creators of ‘Halo’ and ‘Destiny’ will be part of Sony’s internal studios to create titles on PlayStation.

Jason Schereirer of Bloomberg mentioned that the two companies were very careful to keep the deal secret. The journalist points out that even some members of Bungie found out today when he contacted them to confirm the information.

Both parties did a decent job keeping this secret—several Bungie staff learned it from me this morning as I tried to break the news. Bungie held an all-hands meeting at 10am PT to tell everyone at the same time as it went public — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 31, 2022

Different media such as GameIndustry and The Verge mention that PlayStation paid $3.6 billion to acquire Bungie.

Bungie has limitless potential to unite friends around the world. We have found a partner in PlayStation that shares our dream and is committed to accelerating our creative vision of building generation-spanning entertainment. Our journey begins today.https://t.co/PLuVn48zdy pic.twitter.com/kAhRbAg3vD — Bungie (@Bungie) January 31, 2022

Through a post on Bungie’s blog, the studio notes that will continue to work and develop independently, but with support from Sony, more people will be hired at the studio to create more universes.

We remain in charge of our destiny. We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games. We will continue to drive a unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play.

Through a Bungie question and answer site, some important points regarding the future of ‘Destiny’ were clarified.

The study clarified that the agreement it will not affect the plans they have with ‘Destiny 2’, will continue to be focused as a cross-platform game and will also not offer exclusive content for PlayStation users.

They reiterate that Bungie maintains total creative independence for its games and the plans they have with Destiny will respect the expansions they have marked until 2024. They even assure that their upcoming games are not planned as PlayStation exclusives, they will continue to publish everything independently.