the Chinese firm has sunk 81% in just one year

Huawei is today a giant with its hands tied, so it is not surprising this free fall that does not stop and that leaves the Chinese manufacturer with only 3% market share in 2021.

A few days ago Samsung boasted results in 2021, although joy always goes through neighborhoods and not everyone can celebrate a year as convulsive as the one we are experiencing, with the last throes of the pandemic, a global supply crisis and, in the case of huawei, no solution to the US veto.

In fact, it is that the Chinese giant that once stalked Samsung’s throne in the smartphone industry has seen how their global market shares dwarfed, no less than up to 81% year-on-year in 2021 compared to the 2020 academic year, in which Huawei managed to still maintain the third step of the podium with 188.5 million mobile phones delivered.

As the colleagues of PhoneArena told us following an Omdia study, it seems that Huawei has a hard time even keeping its commitments in China, where Harmony OS and the lack of Google Play Services make more sense, since the North American veto it has also prevented them from accessing key components and technology of some partners very important.

Not in vain, due to these prohibitions Huawei could not receive all deliveries of its HiSilicon Kirin 9000 5G that he had required, having to use for his last Huawei P50 some Caped versions of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that did not have access to the latest generation 5G connectivity.

Huawei’s presence is increasingly testimonial, at least in international markets, where Google’s services seem basic, although in China the Shenzhen manufacturer is also unable to fully meet its commitments.

With these premises it was quite easy to wait for the bumpWell, if Huawei cannot reach its levels of yesteryear in China, now its presence in international markets is also testimonial, as Google services are understood here as basic to which they do not have access.

Speaking of specific figures, Huawei’s sales fell by up to 81.6% between 2020 and 2021, delivering in the past financial year only 35 million units of smartphones and signing only 3% market share global in 2021. The fall is tremendous, because for example in 2020 Huawei retained 15% of Compartir quite creditable.

Curious to see how Honor continues to work to recover ground already without the ties of its old matrix, staying even one step above with 39.8 million mobile phones sold, which represent more or less another 3% market share Worldwide.

The biggest increases are for Motorola and realme, with Honor already gaining ground and even surpassing Huawei, while Apple is getting closer to Samsung and Xiaomi closes a podium that other Chinese giants are stalking.

Regarding the others, good year for realme and Motorola, being the first the fastest growing manufacturer in the entire history of the industry, the Chinese firm growing by 48.6% to 58.1 million mobile phones sold and 44.2% by the former North Americans, who sold 48 million of units in its catalog.

In the highest part, Samsung has seen how its advantage at the forefront of the market has been significantly reduced, growing 5.9% year-on-year by 15.6% that Apple sales have increased, leaving the gap at only 35.3 million Galaxy smartphones sold above iPhones. With these figures, South Koreans maintain a 20% share for 18% of the cake that those from Cupertino take.

Xiaomi also confirms its good health retaining the third step of the podium, previously held by Huawei, thanks to its 190.2 million smartphones delivered, which give it a 14% market share with higher growth expectations, thanks to its inexorable expansion to more and more countries and more markets.

