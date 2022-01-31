The case of Britney Spears reaches the Capitol while the singer loses her manager | People

The Britney Spears case has become one of the very few issues where Democrats and Republicans agree in a highly polarized country. The pop star is fighting to end the conservatorship (a kind of guardianship that gives the guardian power over some aspects of the life of the ward, but not all) that was imposed by a court since 2008. After having recounted in court the mistreatment and harassment to which she has been subjected by a medical team during custody coordinated by her father, Jamie Spears (she has recounted, for example, that they prevented her from removing the IUD to have children, as she wanted), the singer’s story The 39-year-old has aroused sympathy everywhere, including in the corridors of power in Washington. Democratic senators have asked the Joe Biden government to review the custody system of which Spears, 39, is a victim. A group of Republicans in the lower house has invited the star to tell his testimony. All this at the same time that the singer’s manager for 25 years, Larry Rudolph, announces that he is leaving his position because the artist is determined to retire.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, has asked Xavier Becerra, the secretary of Health and Human Services, for a review of the national custody system, which has 1.3 million people under a model similar to that of the singer Toxic. “While guardians and guardians often serve selflessly and in the best interests of the person in custody, a lack of court oversight resources and insufficient due process in guardianship proceedings can create opportunities for negligence. , exploitation and abuse”, considered the legislator in a letter sent to Becerra also signed by Democrat Robert Casey, from Pennsylvania.

The letter, dated July 1, indicates that there are nearly 50,000 million dollars in the hands of guardians who legally represent more than one million people. Legislators admit that much of the system, which depends on the local courts of the 50 states and not the federal apparatus, remains beyond the capacity of review and surveillance. “In many states it is impossible to identify the active number of custody cases, in part because there are no centralized data collection systems,” they write. This lack of detail makes it “impossible” to understand the impact of guardianship policies on groups of different races and ethnicities, ages, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.

The fame of Britney Spears and her case have shed light on a figure about whom little is known. Warren and Casey consider that what Spears has denounced, causing a great movement among her followers, is a starting point to investigate the custody. Most of the research and regulation of the guardianship system has been dedicated to the elderly. For this reason, the senators have requested information from Becerra, which must be delivered before July 14, to help understand how custody works in the country. Among the data that the Department of Health and Human Services must provide are the numbers of adults in custody and that of guardians, separated by demographic groups; the properties controlled by guardians; complaints and reports against them; sanctions and appeals, as well as information on alternative methods to these systems that are now under all eyes.

Singer Britney Spears and her manager, Larry Rudolph, at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, in September 2008. Kevin Mazur (WireImage)

While Democrats seek a total review of guardianships in the country, Republicans in the House of Representatives, the lower house, claim that Spears’ life story can “give hope to millions [de personas]”. “Her life, freedom and happiness have been taken from her. Please take advantage of the empowerment that your public testimony before Congress can bring,” Congressmen Matt Gaetz, Burgess Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs wrote in a joint letter. Lawmakers said on June 30 that they have been following Spears’ battle for her freedom. “We have seen the struggle and the torment that you are experiencing. We have seen the obvious financial, emotional and psychological abuse at the hands of your guardians, ”says the document sent to the singer.

The group of Republicans that has opened the doors of Congress to the star is controversial. Gaetz, a congressman for the State of Florida, faced accusations a few months ago for alleged sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl, an accusation that the politician, close to former President Donald Trump, denied. Taylor Greene, from the State of Georgia, is a right-wing radical who has brought QAnon conspiracy theories to Congress. Recently, he had to apologize and retract after causing a national controversy by comparing the use of masks and injections against covid with the Holocaust. “Those who are vaccinated receive a badge, just as the Nazis forced Jews to wear a gold star,” the legislator wrote on social media. Gaetz and Greene, along with Arizona’s Biggs and Ohio’s Owens, are hoping for a positive response from Britney Spears, who has a chance to escalate her case to Washington.

manager’s resignation

The review of Spears’ conservatorship coincides with other news that also affects the singer, specifically with the resignation of the one who has been her manager for 25 years. Larry Rudolph has helped Britney Spears become the singing star she has become. However, now he has decided that the time has come to end his professional relationship with the singer, and he has communicated this to those who are in charge of the artist’s legal guardianship, the artist’s father, Jamie Spears, and the administrator Jody Montgomery.

Larry Rudolph has sent them a letter explaining that he has not had communication with the singer for more than two and a half years, as published by the American media dead line exclusively and has confirmed Variety. “So,” he says regarding that last communication, “she informed me that she wanted to take an indefinite work break. And just today I learned that Britney is expressing her intention to officially retire.

“As you know, I’ve never been part of the conservatorship or its operations, so I’m not privy to a lot of its details,” Rudolph explains. “I was originally hired at Britney’s request, to help her with the administration and management of her career. And as her manager, I think it’s in Britney’s best interest over me that I step down from her team, because my professional services are no longer needed. Please accept this letter as my formal resignation,” he asks Jamie Spears and Montgomery.

Rudolph, who has also been a manager for artists such as Aerosmith and Pitbull, ends his note with an acknowledgment of the time he has spent with his client. “I will always be tremendously proud of what we have achieved after 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I will be there for her if she ever needs me again, just like I always have been.”