The Batman gets behind Iron Man

Curious advertisement for the movie The Batman (2022) that mentions Marvel’s Iron Man character.

BruceWayne Y Tony Stark They have always had some points in common, since they are both very rich, geniuses with technology and have fought against criminals despite not having super powers. But in addition, they are usually at the height of the most powerful thanks to their leadership capacity, their intelligence and their inventions. Now we leave you a peculiar announcement of the film batman who names Hombre de Hierro.

In advertising for batman We can read: “The world’s #1 smartest, billionaire, crime-fighting orphaned superhero with no superpowers… He’s Tony Stark. Watch the 2nd place finisher in theaters March 3”.

This statement would be quite debatable…

At the cinema Hombre de Hierro has always been associated with Robert Downey Jr.since he has played it on many occasions in the films of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel Studios that are available in Disney Plus. While Batman is a character that has been in the audiovisual medium for much longer and has been played by actors such as Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian bale Y Ben Affleck. But now it will be restarted by Robert Pattinson.

What is the movie about?

batman will introduce us to a new Dark Knight, this time played by Robert Pattinson. He will fight crime in Gotham, but he must also solve some terrible murders that baffle the police. So he will visit the underworld of the city where he will meet some classic characters from DC Comics What cat woman (Zoe Kravitz) The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Enigma (Paul Dano).

The movie batman It will be released on March 3, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below. Here we leave the trailer so you can review it once again.