The Balenciaga denim boots that Kim Kardashian wants to make fashionable

Kim Kardashian is going through a sweet moment after her mediatic and controversial separation from Kanye West. The businesswoman continues to focus on her four children and her relationship with Pete Davidson, her boyfriend for three months. The couple just returned from an idyllic trip to the Bahamas, their chosen paradise to welcome 2022.

In addition, the millionaire is still very involved in future collaborations with Skims, her underwear and comfortable clothing firm, and KKW, her makeup and perfume brand. Between meeting and meeting, Kim has once again given a style lesson with a ‘total look’ from Balenciaga, her favorite firm for a few months.

Kim Kardashian in her Balenciaga total look Instagram @kimkardashian

After leaving her speechless with her incognito outfits with which she confirmed her obsession with bondage aesthetics, Kardashian has decided to change her style again and recover a shoe that promises to generate controversy again and that has already divided her millions of Instagram followers .

For a few months, Kim has only been wearing Balenciaga designs, her new favorite firm

Kim has posted images of herself wearing a brown tweed oversized coat from the brand’s spring-summer 2022 collection, a black spaghetti strap bodysuit and simple black leggings. An ‘outfit’ that she completes with high denim boots with which she achieves a second-skin effect.

With this footwear, which has a price of 1,990 dollars (1,735.79 euros), the businesswoman has once again set the networks on fire. Some users have applauded her choice and have filled the publication with hearts and fire emojis, while others have pointed out that they do not like this shoe that Kim wants to make fashionable.

Four years ago these boots could already be seen in the ‘street style’ by Jennifer Lopez, who donned a Versace denim design that did not leave anyone indifferent. The artist captured all eyes with wrinkled boots on the cane and trompe l’oeil decoration, with a black belt and back pockets, which recreated the shape of a pair of jeans. The protagonist of ‘The Wedding Planner’ combined this exclusive design with a masculine style white maxi shirt, without pants.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Versace boots in New York in August 2018 GTRES

After Kim’s bet, we will see if it is a matter of time before denim fabric boots become one of the most unexpected trends of this 2022 that has only just begun.