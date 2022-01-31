The applauded initiative of Selena Gomez to give visibility to mental health problems

Selena Gomez is one of America’s most versatile young celebrities. She became known as a Disney girl acting in series like Wizards of Waverly Place, to later make his niche as a fashionable pop singer. Since its inception, Selena has not stopped undertaking new projects: from a cooking channel on HBO Max, successful series as a producer (such as the revolutionary For Thirteen Reasons) and even a successful brand of beauty products called Rare Beauty.





In addition to her multiple professional successes, Selena has been in the news on several occasions for her past sentimental relationship of comings and goings with the Canadian singer Justin Bieber, and for her health problems due to the Lupus disease she suffers from, and which made her in 2017 he had to receive a kidney transplant.

Actress Francia Raisa donated one of her kidneys to her friend Selena Gomez, who has started a new life since her transplant. Other sources

However, Lupus is not the only disease he has suffered from. Last December, Gomez revealed the mental health illnesses she had suffered from, including addiction to social networks, depression and anxiety disorders.

His mental health condition forced him to cancel the world tour he had underway with his album revival. Selena had to disappear from public life for a while to enter a rehabilitation clinic to overcome her disorders.

Campaign of Rare Beauty, the brand of Selena Gómez Other sources

It has been precisely his personal experience with problems and treatments aimed at improving mental health that has led him to launch a hopeful initiative: Mental Health 101 alongside her beauty brand Rare Beauty. Selena explained in a statement through her Instagram account.

“I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression on your own at such a young age. Had I learned about my mental health sooner, my journey could have been very different,” she says.

This is how the singer’s initiative was born, to support education on mental health and encourage its financial support. “I hope that Mental Health 101 be the springboard for young people to have the resources they need, ”says Selena on her social networks.

Selena has returned very recovered, dedicated to various projects and with a stunning new look. Instagram / Selena Gomez

The bell Mental Health 101 is linked to the fund that the singer created on July 28 called Rare Impact Fund, a fund created to raise $100 million over 10 years with the goal of providing mental health services to underserved communities, through 1% of annual sales of Rare Beauty products and other funds raised.

