The anecdotes of ‘Belfast’, one of the great favorites at the 2022 Oscars

Kenneth Branagh made the boy believe that they were rehearsing some scenes when, in fact, they were shooting them

The soundtrack includes eight classic Van Morrison songs and one specially created for the film.

actor and director Kenneth Brangh achieved great prestige by adapting to the cinema some of the main works of Shakespeare to the point that he was even considered “the new Laurence Olivier”. Over the years he came to direct an Avengers movie (Thor) and even a remake from Cinderella. At present it seems to specialize in bring Agatha Christie novels to the screen What Murder on the Orient Express or death on the nile, imminently released, in which he plays the mythical Hercule Poirot. But, between the two, it has rolled your most personal project, Belfast, in which he remembers his childhood in the Irish city and with which he has already become one of the great favorites in the prize race that is now beginning.

The protagonist is a debutant, little Jude Hill, who is accompanied by a cast of solvency composed of two veterans like Judi Dench (Shakespeare in love) and Ciarán Hinds (The Woman in Black, Game of Thrones), who play his grandparents, and two rising actors: Jamie Dornan (50 shades of gray) and Catriona Balfe (from the series Outlander), who are his parents. The action takes place in the convulsive Belfast of 1969 with the clashes in a neighborhood between Catholics and Protestants. The film narrates the daily life of Buddy, a boy from a working-class family, whose parents doubt whether to continue in their country, very insecure at the time, or emigrate to London. Let’s know some of the curiosities of his filming.

-This is my life. The movie is based on true facts from the childhood of Kenneth Branagh. The director had spent several decades with the project in mind until he found the right tone he wanted to give it. He acknowledges that he wrote the script, during the first confinement of 2020, encouraged by his friend, actor John Sessions, who plays the ghost of the theatrical performance of Christmas story. This would be Sessions’ last film role, as he passed away in November 2020 and the film is dedicated to him.

-Natives of the city. Several members of the film’s crew, in addition to Branagh, were born in Belfast, like Jamie Dornan (the father), Ciarán Hinds (the grandfather) or Josie Walker (Aunt Violet). Caitríona Balfe, who plays Buddy’s mother, is from Ireland and although he grew up near the border, He understands the slang of the area very well, as well as Irish family life. He left his country at the age of 18 and has never lived there again.

-Irish by adoption. Actress Judi Dench she is british but has strong irish roots, as her mother was born in Dublin, where her family moved from England after World War II when Judi was just 10 years old. His in-laws still reside in Dublin and the West of Ireland and lived through the period depicted in the film.

-Friends and colleagues. Judi Dench, who has worked on six other films with Branagh, He explains that he would sign up for anything he proposed. On this occasion, the director came to his home with the script. Dench says that his eyesight no longer allows him to read and Ken read the entire movie to him, without a single pause, and acknowledges that he would have accepted before it had been read to him.

-Change of religion. Ciaran Hinds, who plays the grandfather, also left Belfast in the mid-1970s for England to escape the neighbourhood, but unlike his character, he was a Catholic.

– Unknown neighbors. Ciaran Hinds and Kenneth Branagh they grew up just a mile away from each other and both left Belfast to eventually attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), although they were separated for several years and never met.

-The great casting. To find the protagonist they saw, with social distance in between, about 300 candidates. The list was narrowed down to 30 and then 12. Final tests were done via Zoom leading up to the final choice. Interestingly, it was a boy for whom playing football was as important to him as making the filmAnd that was just what they were looking for.

-The wrong team. Little Jude Hill had to adapt to the specific vocabulary of Belfast because he’s not from there. Unlike his character, He is a fan of Liverpool and not Tottenham Hotspur like Buddy. He assures that before he wanted to be a computer engineer, but now It is clear that when he grows up he wants to be an actor.

-Rolling in secret. To capture moments of spontaneity, Kenneth Branagh would often secretly turn the camera on in scenes that Jude Hill kid thought they were just rehearsals. Jude finally began to suspect what was going on, so the team covered up the red lights on the camera that indicated it was filming. Many of these scenes are part of the final version of the film.

-In digital. It’s the second movie digitally shot by Branagh, due to the low budget it had and the restrictions imposed by Covid. The first was the last act (2018), about the last days of Shakespeare. It was filmed almost exclusively using only available light (ie no artificial lighting), including interior scenes.

-On the path of Almodóvar. The director was struck by Pedro Almodóvar’s autobiographical film, pain and glory, and imitated his way of narrating his own life, but turned into fiction to some extent and through the eyes of Buddy, who is a fictional version of him. His inspiration to shoot a movie from a child’s point of view were titles like hope and gloryby John Boorman The Sun’s empire, by Steven Spielberg and Bye guys, by Louis Malle.

-A shoot with bubbles. Casting and pre-production took place in the summer of 2020 and the film was one of the first to receive permission for location shooting in Northern Ireland and England. The pandemic caused it to be filmed in a very familiar environment, which contributed to the final result, since the entire cast had to live in a bubble. The two boys, Jude Hill (Buddy) and Lewis McAskie (Will), they practically became brothers very quickly and they connected a lot with the character of Moira, played by Lara McDonnell.

-The self-tribute. In one scene, Buddy reads a comic from Thor. Kenneth Branagh was the director of the 2011 film, which was the first film adaptation of the character.

-Recreating old Belfast. The team recreated the streets of Belfast for the film, as They no longer exist as they were. His intention was to capture what the city was like in the late sixties. In many of them you could see the hills and countryside above the rooftops in one direction and the shipyards in another, so you always knew where you were. The streets were built at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire (England) And the planes kept flying. They also used an empty school nearby for the hospital and school scenes.

-Sisterly cameos. The two brothers of Kenneth Branagh They appear briefly in the film. The oldest, Bill, plays young Bill and his little sister, Joyce, is a supermarket manager.

-Costume, makeup and hairdressing. Ciarán Hinds highlights the importance of the wardrobe, which had a great effect on him as soon as he put it on because the clothes were a combination of what his father would have worn in the 90s, but his style was still that of the 60s. For makeup and the hairdresser the references for the characters of the parents were Brigitte Bardot and Marlon Brando.

-A different black and white. The film is shot in black and white by cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos, but in a very special way. They were trying to reproduce what they call the “black and white of Hollywood & rdquor ;, kind of black and white velvety, silky and satin with which everyone looks more glamorous. In this way, a more realistic and crude effect is obtained from a poetic treatment.

-Colour details. As it happened in other movies like The street law or Schindler’s Listdespite being in black and white Includes small color details. In this case: the prologue showing current Belfast, movies in the cinema (such as A million years ago) or the reflection of these in the glasses of Judi Dench’s character.

-Songs by Van Morrison. The soundtrack contains eight classic songs composed and performed by another illustrious Belfast artist, Van Morrison, to which was added a new (Down to joy) and some instrumental music. The musician began his career in 1967 and almost all of them were composed years after 1969, in which the action of the film takes place.

-His first movie. During the interviews, the different actors recalled the first movie they saw in a cinema, Branagh tells how it impacted him the great escape and McQueen’s jump with the motorcycle over the wire valley; Dench admits that bambi traumatized her and was slow to return to a room. Hinds was struck by the violence of Zulu, while Balfe remembers a children’s film, All dogs Go to Heaven, Dornan laughed as a family with the father of the bride, with Steve Martin, and Hill recalls seeing Paddington.

