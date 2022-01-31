The adaptation of ‘Halo’ removes the reputation of a cursed project with its new trailer

A brief preview of Halo. It was a teaser that showed the main character, the Master Chief played by Pablo Schreiber (american gods). But finally the American content platform Paramount + has published a full trailer for the first season. One thing is clear: they are going all out with this adaptation of the popular video game that has sold 81 million copies since 2001.

The series is set in the 26th century when humanity must fight against an alien species that threatens its existence, the Theocrats of The Covenant. Master Chief is a soldier but cybernetically modified, what is known as a Spartan, who defends humanity receiving orders from the United Nations Space Command.

In theory it is controlled by this organism. But what would happen if they stopped being able to manipulate it at will? What would happen if they lost absolute control over Master Chief? This is the dilemma that this trailer insinuates in the midst of the war with The Covenant, as expressed by Dr. Catherine Halsey, creator of the Spartan program, played by Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show, California).

At the moment, however, the main question is who will broadcast the series in Spain. In the United States it is scheduled for March 24 but it is unknown who will release it in these parts, where the Paramount+ content platform has not been installed. Could it be Movistar+, which broadcasts Showtime fictions, which belongs to the same conglomerate? Or will it be the Trojan horse of SkyShowtime, the new platform with which ViacomCBS, which owns Paramount+, and NBCUniversal, which has the Peacock service in the US, want to compete in the Spanish content market?

The trailer of Halo wants to eliminate the cursed project halo that dragged this project announced in May 2013 for the Showtime channel with Steven Spielberg as executive producer. It must be his bet to rival Game of Throneswhich was successful on HBO, and had to be released in 2015. But the project did not go ahead.

Spielberg pulled out of Halo, Showtime placed Rupert Wyatt (The Mosquito Coast) as a reference producer and they set 2019 as an indicative release date. It also failed to comply. It also did not premiere in 2020 as they had later indicated on Showtime. And again there were changes behind the scenes when they focused on its premiere for 2022.

Wyatt left his post for the benefit of Otto Bathurt (Robin Hood), who in addition to being the executive producer has also ended up directing the first two episodes. The role of showrunners was obtained by Steven Kane and Kyle Killen, who did not last long at work: Killen left the project after participating in its creation and Kane, who finally served as solo showrunner, warned that he would leave the series after a single season.

At the broadcast level, priorities were changed: ViacomCBS took the project away from the Showtime channel to allocate it to the Paramount+ platform with the aim of prioritizing the service. In March we will leave doubts as to whether so much movement was worth it.