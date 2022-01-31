The 3 players that the Russian Brailovsky would take out if he arrives at Club América

The three who would leave if the Russian arrives at America

January 31, 2022 1:23 p.m.

Daniel Brailovsky he was left without a job after leaving Fox Sportsbut now, he would be one of the firm candidates to join the Águilas del América, in the face of a potential failure of Santiago Bathswhich now shows that America was too big for him.

According to the W Deportes report, if the management of Baños continues to be this disastrous, then the first candidate to assume command of the Águilas, as sports president, is the Russian, who knows Mexican soccer perfectly and knows about the problems of America.

The Russian in fact, in his comments on FOX Sports, has located three trunks that, out of decency, would come out of the Eagles for his low level and poor performance on the field of play. But in the current administration, removing these players would hurt Baños.

Which players would Daniel Brailovsky bring out if he arrives at Club América?

Three athletes would be on the radar, the first, Mauro Lainez, a player linked to Pitz Group, a company that is also singled out for relations with Baños, the second, Roger Martínez, and the third would be Bruno Valdez.