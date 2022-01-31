temperatures drop to 8 degrees

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The temperatures They descended again in the state of Sinaloa, where there were minimums during the early hours of today of up to 8 degrees Celsius in the shelter.

The Directorate of the North Pacific Basin Organization of the With water reported that low temperatures occurred in the municipality of El Fuerte.

He indicated that in the municipality of Choix there were minimum temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius, as in the Valle del Carrizo.

The report specifies that in the rest of the stations located in the valley, the mercury reached minimums that fluctuated between 11 and 12.5 degrees Celsius.

It indicates that in the center of the state the minimum framework thermometer is 14.5 degrees Celsius in Culiacán and 11 in Vinoramas.

Read more: Mexico establishes itself as the seventh largest agricultural producer in the world

He points out that in the upper part of the mountains the temperate temperatures dropped to 5 degrees Celsius below zero in Norogachic.

Bridge collapses and nine people fall into the river in El Fuerte, Sinaloa

He is an Agronomist Phytotechnist. He graduated in 1987 from the Superior School of Agriculture of Valle del Fuerte-UAS. That same year he joined the journalistic activity in the newspaper El Noroeste. In 1990 he joined the newspaper El Debate and since then he has covered sources in the agricultural and economic areas. He has participated in the coordination and edition of the agricultural supplement of El Debate. He has a background in photography, which has enabled him to give full coverage to agricultural sources. In addition, he knows the performance of other productive activities such as: the financial sector, agriculture, fishing, livestock and mining, among other activities that have a positive impact on the state economy.

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker