temperatures drop to 8 degrees

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The temperatures They descended again in the state of Sinaloa, where there were minimums during the early hours of today of up to 8 degrees Celsius in the shelter.

The Directorate of the North Pacific Basin Organization of the With water reported that low temperatures occurred in the municipality of El Fuerte.

He indicated that in the municipality of Choix there were minimum temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius, as in the Valle del Carrizo.

The report specifies that in the rest of the stations located in the valley, the mercury reached minimums that fluctuated between 11 and 12.5 degrees Celsius.

It indicates that in the center of the state the minimum framework thermometer is 14.5 degrees Celsius in Culiacán and 11 in Vinoramas.

He points out that in the upper part of the mountains the temperate temperatures dropped to 5 degrees Celsius below zero in Norogachic.