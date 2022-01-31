Taylor Lautner and his fear of leaving home after the success of “Twilight”

Fame can be tough. For some actors and actresses, being the center of attention can be exhausting, especially when they are part of a project that becomes popular worldwide. An example is what happened with Taylor Lautner and the “Twilight” phenomenon.

Recently, the 29-year-old actor referred to the dramatic and complicated situation he experienced after the premiere of the adaptation of the novel to the cinema in 2008.

unable to leave home

In an interview given to medium of television TODAYTaylor Lautner addressed the problems he had in his personal life by being part of the cast of the saga of five “Twilight” films, where his character Jacob Black, a werewolfturned him into a youthful sensation.

“When I was sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, I would wake up and try to just go for a walk or go on a date, and I would have twelve cars waiting outside my house to follow me everywhere, or show up at the airport, or wherever… And all those fans screamingHe said.

Lautner was just a teenager when he first appeared in the saga, as part of the love triangle between Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) and Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen).

“I spent many years without leaving home. And if I did, I always wore a hat, sunglasses, and still, I felt scared. A feeling grew within me that I was scared to go out. It made me anxious, so I didn’t do it.”confessed the actor who took more than ten years to go to the supermarket.

A phenomenon that passes the account

The media boom of his character from Stephenie Meyer’s novels caused Taylor Lautner a lot of pressure on his mind as well as his physique, who was harshly criticized for not being “the attractive guy” anymore.

However, the actor spoke about the moment in which the phenomenon of “Twilight” was disappearing in 2012. Something that gave him a little freedom to continue with his life.

“When that feeling goes away, you start to wonder, ‘Oh, don’t people care about me anymore?’ You realize that fame has moved away a little bit and that’s the most dangerous part because that can play with your mind.” explained on TODAY.

Lautner’s new life after “Twilight”

After the success of the saga of vampires and werewolves, the actor was able to participate in other projects such as “Cuckoo” and “Scream Queens”, but he took a hiatus from acting in 2016, keeping a low profile.

The actor who made his debut in “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” in 2005 today returns to the cameras in a Netflix sports comedy. The movie “HomeTeam” It will be produced by Adam Sandler.

On the other hand, in November of last year announced her engagement to Tay Domehis girlfriend since 2018. The news was shared by the actor in an Instagram post with the phrase: “And just like that, all my wishes came true.”

We’re happy for Taylor Lautner!