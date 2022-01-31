Tata Martino, at risk of being replaced by Piojo Herrera in Tri

The tie goalless of the Mexican team this Sunday against Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium sharpened the crisis what can derive at cessation from Gerardo Martinoso that it arrives instead, again as “fireman“, Miguel “Louse” Herrera.

In the event that the Tricolor does not win on Wednesday against Panama, the decision of a change at the helm it will arrive almost automaticallybecause the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, louis yonis he first dissatisfied with Tata’s managementaccording to sources close to the leader.

The reason why the Louse became the first candidate to replace Martino in case this FIFA Date ends with one more frustration, obey to the old relationship that exists Between De Luisa, blacksmithand even the President of Tigres, Mauricio Culebro.

them threewith De Luisa as president, Culebro as sports director, and Piojo as coach, they achieved several successes in the America, What the epic qualification of Closure 2013 on Cruz Azul.

The relationship between De Luisa and the president of Tigres, whose campus is currently directed by Herrera, continues to be optimalso that there would be no impediments by the club Monterrey for release to the Director technicalwho He would thus have his second stage in the Tricolorafter he also came to the Aztec bench as an emergency for the Repechage against New Zealand, prior to Brazil 2014.

Tata does not make the Federation happy

The relationship between Mexican Soccer Federation and Gerardo Martino hangs by a threadbecause the results have not accompanied the strategist and It bothers the body that there is no competition within the campussince it usually summons the same players.

The gout what is it for to spill the glass was the Tri’s poor performance against Costa Ricawhere the team showed no ideas, this after 2021 ended with defeats against Canada and the United States, to which was added a beginning of 2022 with an agonizing and lackluster victory in Jamaica last Thursday.

Even though in the steps of Aztec this sunday there was only about 2 thousand fans invited by the Federation, these they yelled “Get out, Tata… get out, Tata!”in a significant fact that confirms that not even those close to the organization are satisfied with the Argentine strategist.

other situation that today has the Federation about to make a firm decision is that there are players who are no longer satisfied with Martino’s processprecisely due to the lack of logic of some calls or titles. An example is the little activity that has given Johan Vásquez, a starting defender in the Italian League, who has simply been relegated by Tata, as well as the little prominence of Alexis Vega, despite his great football moment.

Not only Martino is in the crosshairs

The continuity by Gerardo Martino at the head of the Mexican National Team she is not the only one in doubtso also there are players who could be living their last days What selectedif they do not add the requested points.

Some would be players like Rogelio Funes-Mori Hector Herrera, Jesus Gallardo, Chaka Rodriguez and even captain Andrew Saved.

And it is that like the coaching staff, the Federation He has detected that exist players to the that they lack more commitment to wear the shirt of the Mexican National Team, so in the event that the results are not given, there would be changes at various levels for the next FIFA Date.

After Wednesday’s game against Panama at the Azteca, the Tlaugh will close the tie with the March FIFA Datein which he will play the last three Octagonal games: the 24 against the United States at home, on the 27th in Honduras and on the 30th again at home against El Salvador.

With 10 of 14 Days disputed, the Octagonal is led by Canada (22 points), Following for U.S (18 units), Mexico (18) and Panama (17), as well as by Costa Rica (13), El Salvador (9), Jamaica (7) and Honduras (3).