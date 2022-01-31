Studies link radioiodine treatment with the development of hypothyroidism in patients

Two-thirds of patients with thyrotoxicosis developed hypothyroidism in response to treatment

The most common cause of thyrotoxicosis was Graves’ disease.

In 2015, a New Zealand study was conducted involving 222 patients with thyrotoxicosis who were given radioactive iodine (radioiodine) treatment. This research allowed 92% of these patients to be cured.

The most common cause of thyrotoxicosis was Graves’ disease (66% of patients), followed by toxic nodular goiter (26%) and solitary toxic nodule (8%).

Following radioactive iodine treatment, nearly two-thirds of patients developed hypothyroidism, especially those with thyrotoxicosis secondary to Graves’ disease.

Because it is important?

The study provides information on outcomes in patients with thyrotoxicosis who received individualized doses of radioactive iodine and adds to the results of four previous fixed-dose radioactive iodine studies conducted in Australia or New Zealand.

The results suggest that although individualized dosing is pragmatic, it is also reasonable to select treatment doses from a preselected set of standard fixed doses, such as 200, 400, 550, or 600, 800, and 1000 MBq, basing the decision on the thyroid size and other patient characteristics.

Although many patients with thyrotoxicosis treated with radioiodine seek normal thyroid function without the need for thyroid medication, these results showed that many patients with Graves’ disease, as well as some patients with toxic nodular goiter or solitary toxic nodule, required thyroxine after radioiodine treatment. Therefore, patients must be well informed about this possible outcome and clinicians must have realistic expectations about the results of treatment.

Study design

Retrospective and observational study of 222 patients who received treatment in a radioiodine clinic in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2015, due to thyrotoxicosis secondary to Graves’ disease in 66% of patients, toxic nodular goiter in 26%, and solitary toxic nodule in 8%.

Patients received individualized doses of radioiodine:

80% of the patients with Graves’ disease received a radioiodine dose with a median first dose of 550 MBq (range, 200-1000 MBq) and a total dose of 200-2400 MBq.

93% of patients with toxic nodular goiter received a dose of radioiodine with a first dose mean of 550 MBq (range, 400-1000 MBq) and a total dose of 400-1800 MBq.

All patients with nodule solitary toxicant received a dose of radioiodine (median, 550 MBq; range, 500-550 MBq).

Cure of thyrotoxicosis was defined as development of hypothyroidism with need long-term thyroxine levels or persistently normal or elevated thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels in the absence of antithyroid medication for at least 1 year after radioactive iodine treatment.

Key results

After treatment with radioactive iodine:

92% of patients with Graves’ disease they were cured and 83% required thyroxine. Thirteen of these patients (9%) met the definition of cured after treatment, did not require thyroxine treatment, and had a normal final TSH level.

93% of patients with toxic nodular goiter were cured and 22% required thyroxine. Thirty-six of these patients (62%) met the definition of cured after treatment, did not require thyroxine treatment, and had a normal final TSH level.

All patients with nodule solitary poison were cured and 35% required thyroxine. Five of these patients (29%) met the definition of cured after treatment, did not require thyroxine treatment, and had a normal final TSH level.

At an average of about 3 years after radioiodine treatment:

The most recent TSH level was elevated in 31% of patients overall – in 35% of patients with Graves’ disease, 17% of patients with toxic nodular goiter and 47% of patients with solitary toxic nodule- and in 37% of patients taking thyroxine.

Among patients with elevated TSH, indicating suboptimally controlled hypothyroidism, 30% had a TSH level >10 mU/L and 70% had a level of 4-10 mU/L.

