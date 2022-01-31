Strong words! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s love knows no bounds

U.S-. kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker They’ve already started planning their wedding, and it seems they’re a bit anxious. Heading toward the promise of “till death do us part,” the drummer offered his fiancée his marriage vow early. The couple showed on social media that they are willing to do anything for each other.

Travis Barker went to Instagram on January 29 to profess his love for kardashian and revealed how far he would go for his future bride. “I would die for you”, wrote the drummer of Blink-182. The musician included in his post a photograph of the couple kissing while wearing matching black leather jackets. Of course, the businesswoman shared the feeling and commented: “I would die for you.”

Although Barker Y kardashian They made their romance public in February of last year, they are sure that they are made for each other. On October 17, the businesswoman published in Instagram a photo of the moment when the drummer surprised her and got down on one knee to propose to her at the hotel Rosewood Miramar in Montecinto, Calif.. “Forever,” he wrote.

The couple is now in the midst of wedding planning and have enlisted the help of event planner and collaborator at kardashian for a long time, Mindy Weiss. “Kourtney is relaxed about the details. She is not a girlfriend at all. Travis is involved as well, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be his day,” a source revealed earlier this month.

Although there is no exact or estimated date of when the long-awaited wedding could take place, a source assured that both “want the wedding to take place this year.” Furthermore, it revealed that kardashian “She hopes to be pregnant by next year.” “They would like nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like it was over.”