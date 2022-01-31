Spotify and HBO share the official playlists of the series

euphoria It is one of the most popular series of the moment not only thanks to the fascinating nature of its characters but also to its particular audiovisual style. The fiction created by Sam Levinson is full of quite poetic narrative resources and has a impeccable musicalization with the production of Labrinth; in fact some have pointed out that said band has become one more character of this show of hbo max. Now we know that the official soundtrack of its second season has just arrived on Spotify.

The soundtrack of these episodes has songs by artists like Lana Del Rey, Tove Lo, Madonna, Ai Bendr, Billie Eilish, Stratus, Kash Doll, J Balvin, Willy William, Beyoncé, BTS and Bulletboys. It is clear that it is a fairly unorthodox selection in terms of genres, which goes from pop to hip hop, jazz and trap without any problem.

Euphoria, season 2. Photo: HBO.

These themes help build climates of melancholy, daydreaming, happiness or disenchantment in different scenes of this acclaimed show, so we can see how Rue’s addictions, Cassie’s heartbreaks, Cal’s frustrations and Nate’s anger find a complement. sound with these different musical pieces.

On this occasion, the collaboration entitled “Euphoria with Spotify” offers the listener to choose between four moods, each one with its specific playlist: love, euphoria, motivation and relaxation. You can access these lists through this link.