Spider-Man No Way Home Writer Reveals Why Tony Stark Wasn’t In The Movie, Answers If We’ll See Robert Downey Jr As Iron Man Again

since then Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark brought Thanos and his forces out of existence in Avengers: Endgame, fans have been asking and even demanding his return. Tony was a central figure in the MCU and without him the cinematic universe somehow seems incomplete.

And even after his death, Tony continues to cast a huge shadow over the MCU.

Yes, it’s true that he may have perished while wiping out Thanos and his army due to the damage done to his body while wielding all the Infinity Stones simultaneously, but the fact that he’s dead doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the road for the character. That shouldn’t stop Tony from showing up in the MCU again, as the multiverse is now a reality.

For example, the current timeline’s Loki was strangled to death by the Mad Titan, but we saw Loki immediately after the Battle of New York having all new adventures in the series of the same name.

Many MCU fans were a little disappointed that Tony didn’t appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as a movie based entirely on a rip in the multiverse could have been a great opportunity for a Tony cameo, especially considering it was a mentor for Peter Parker.

One of the No Way Home writers, Chris McKenna, was asked the same thing on The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith podcast. It turns out that Marvel was really done with Tony, despite the importance of the character. Also, while he was important in Peter Parker’s life, he wasn’t really Uncle Ben.

“Honestly, that’s like a flop in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience. They just don’t like to constantly summon… I mean, Tony casts such a big shadow even after Endgame, which we covered in Far From Home. But I think everyone felt that we can’t keep going to Tony’s Well. And I think what we started to realize as we were writing this is that he wasn’t Uncle Ben. I mean, he was a father figure. There was a bond between them. In Endgame he even has a picture of Peter and it seems to be the final morale boost for him to risk everything to try and restore balance to the universe,” he said.

Tony Stark and Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War. (Image: Marvel Studios)

McKenna added, “But I think in writing this we started to realize that we had an opportunity to tell a different story for Peter Parker that, by the end of this movie, maybe it’s a different origin story than everyone else has. assumed up to now. point. And I don’t think having Tony there would have done anything. I think we’re starting to realize that the moral impetus, the guiding post of his life is May. And that he is being tested for the first time if he can really live up to this code that she has instilled in him. That’s what this Peter Parker story is about.”

Interestingly, it was Tony himself who brought Spidey into the MCU, by hiring a young Peter Parker for his battle against the faction led by Captain America in Civil War. Since then, Tony had been a father figure to Peter, who also provided him with advanced Stark technology for his Spidey suits.

That said, you can never say never, because Downey Jr and Marvel Studios may come to terms on a future cameo at some point. There were previous reports suggesting that he could cover for Tony in the Iron Heart series.

Meanwhile, there are rumors and even an image purporting to be a photo suggesting that Tom Cruise could play Tony Stark’s character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.