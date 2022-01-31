Spider-Man: No Way Home has a nod to Thor: Ragnarok and you probably didn’t notice it

Spider-Man: No Way Home It was a delight for the fans of both Spidey like Marvel Studios. It was recently officially published film script where all the details can be found and coincidentally one of its pages confirms a hilarious wink to the third God of Thunder movie, Thor: Ragnarok.

In No Way Home Peter (Tom Holland) has to deal with the fact that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) lied to the world saying that he caused his death and that behind the mask of the hero he hides peter parker. This situation motivates the young Avenger to ask for help from one of his teammates, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Stephen offers Peter a spell capable of erasing people’s minds so that they forget that he is Spider-Man, but during the casting things go wrong, so the multiverse fractures allowing entry of villains and even of the Spidey from other universes.

During the time of the spell the Sanctum Sanctorum starts to wobble and you can see that one of the relics of the place begins to lose its parts, coincidentally it is the same one seen in Taika Waititi’s film, Thor: Ragnarök.

The script page that reveals the nod to Thor: Ragnarok.

Thanks to the script of Spider-Man: No Way Home the easter-egg that unites both films. In the 2017 film Thor (Chris Hemsworth) searches for Odin (Anthony Hopkins) after Loki (Tom Hiddleston) put a spell on him by sending him to Earth. To aid his quest, the God of Thunder turns to Strange. On the visit to the Sanctum Sanctorum Thor touches an ancient relic of the place, which falls apart. This is the same relic seen in No Way Home, even too Ned (Jacob Batalon) has interaction with this object.

No doubt Spider-Man: No Way Home is riddled with references from across the MCU.you discovered them all?

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!