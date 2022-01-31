Spider-Man and his best moments in the cinema

We have had almost a dozen films of spider-man in the cinema, all of them full of the character’s best moments.

Each movie had memorable moments, for the fidelity with the comics, for epic, emotionality, or what it represented for the character in the future.

Here we bring you a TOP 10 best moments that we consider that the arachnid has had in the cinema, and we explain why.













Best moments in the Spider-Man movies

TOP 10: Introduction of Spider-Man in the MCU

Let’s start the best moments with one that It meant a lot to Spider-Man fans., as it also meant a lot to himself in the cinema, especially in recent years.

This moment is important because it allowed us to enjoy seeing him interact with other heroes with whom we had never seen him share a screen.

spider-man in Captain America: Civil War

Who was not moved when it came out in the trailer for Civil War removing the shield Captain America? Who didn’t love seeing him go into battle alongside the MCU’s greatest heroes?

This moment was very big for the fans, that’s why it deserves a place in this top.

TOP 9: Spider-Man Identity Revealed

Mysterio revealing Spider-Man’s identity in far from home

Mysterio revealing the identity of Spider-Man is a moment that should be in the top because it was something that nobody expected.

It’s something innovative Regarding Spider-Man, since we had never seen the revelation of his identity on the big screen.

It should be noted that this was already seen in the comics, and it happened in Civil War, curiously, film in which the character debuted in the UCM.

This led to the beginning of the next film, although it fell short and was overshadowed by the opening of the multiverse. That is why this event is not higher on the top.

TOP 8: A leap of faith

The movie Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse could not stay out of this top, considering that it was the first to star in a black Spider-Man, and also his animation was something innovative in the cinema, which led the film to win multiple awards.

The leap of faith Miles Morales in this film, it’s something that symbolizes well the philosophy of Spider-Man as a hero. It’s amazing to see how Miles grows along the tape in terms of their readiness for action. Miles doesn’t get to see himself in Spider-Man’s suit, nor does he know how to control his powers, but in the end, he comes to understand what it means to be Spider-Man.

When once and for all he feels ready to go out and give it his all, he finally gets to see himself in the Spider-Man suit, which symbolizes that he is already up to his predecessor, and in addition, ends up perfectly controlling his powers.

It should also be added that the music at this time accompanies very well and enhances this scene even more if possible.

TOP 7: Spider-Man comes out of the rubble

This is an iconic moment from the character’s early comics, the work of Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. In fact, many other cartoonists have come to replicate it. Even even in the 2018 video game we got to have a reference.

This moment is big for Spider-Man because It is a great demonstration of strength, desire, self-love, courage and determination.. This moment shows that Spider-Man doesn’t use technology, and that he is more than a suit.

Comparison of the Homecoming scene with the comics

Spider-Man proves in this moment that he is a hero who will do whatever it takes to do what is right, and to save others.

Spider-Man makes it clear here that as long as he can keep breathing, and stay on his feet, he’s always going to fight to the end to give it his all.

TOP 6: Spider-Man for a train

Everyone remembers the scene of the battle on the train between Spider-Man and the doctor octopus in Spider-Man 2. It is a great battle that will be remembered by fans forever. But what really gets into this top, is the moment when Spider-Man stops the train running and out of control.

Without worrying that the passengers see his face, Spider-Man tries to stop that runaway, runaway train. either way. There is no thought at any time of abandoning these people, no matter how bad the situation gets.

This scene exemplifies very well the strength that this character can have, which many believe is simply a funny jumper. Not only is his physical strength demonstrated, but also his willpower, since is capable of putting his own integrity at risk in order to save lives.

It also makes this moment much more emotional, the fact that after saving those people, everyone agree not to mention that they saw his face. They even stand between him and Octopus, to defend him for saving them. It’s something that gives anyone goosebumps.

This scene has been honored both in the video game and in the movie spiderverse. Even though it is not a train, we can also see a clear reference to this moment in homecoming when Spider-Man holds the two halves of a ferry.

TOP 5: MJ’s kiss with Spider-Man

How to leave off the top one of the greatest kisses in movie history? Impossible. Even if you haven’t seen the movie, everyone knows this kiss because it has appeared in multiple places, and has been parodied countless times.

That kiss, it’s yours, and yours alone. It becomes clear when MJ tries to replicate that kiss with another man and he doesn’t feel the same way. Also when Spider-Man replied with Gwen, and all the fans raised their hands to their heads, well everyone associates that kiss with MJ.

The scene begins with drama and tension, coming from an attempted robbery on MJ. The scene turns into something pretty when Spider-Man saves her from those robbers.

That it’s at night, that they’re in the rain, and that Spider-Man is hanging upside down, it’s something I believe a huge atmosphere of romance for which this moment will always be remembered.

TOP 4: The arrival of Andrew and Tobey

Can’t stay out of the top the arrival of Andrew and Tobey through the portals in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This moment is something epic in the history of cinema, because it brings together three versions of the same superhero in the same live-action movie.

Andrew and Tobey in No Way Home

Many have a special affection for Tobey, because he is the Spider-Man they grew up with. Meanwhile, many others feel a special connection with Andrew for being the Spider-Man that touched their hearts the most. And see them appear at last and share screen together with Tom Holland’s current Spider-Man, is something that made movie theaters explode with joy.

The leaks did not remove the surprise and joy in the fans to see this moment. Nor did it detract from the epicness of finally being able to see them together, interacting with each other.

Who did not feel their hair stand on end when the three generations of Spider-Man ran side by side, jumped off the scaffolding, and began to sway with their cobwebs under the moonlight, and the three fell together with some poses that left a plane worthy of wallpaper.

Tom, Andrew and Tobey in No Way Home

TOP 3: The death of Spider-Man

We enter the podium of best moments of Spider-Man. The fact that this scene was improvised by Tom HollandIt gives you more value. This scene is remembered by everyone. infinity war it was a movie that left everyone speechless. The movie theaters were completely silent when the screening ended.

We were seeing how our heroes were dying in our noses, because of the click of Thanos, but the death of spider-manIt is the one that touched our hearts the most.

spider-man was able to predict that something was wrong Was it the spider sense? maybe. That “I do not feel well“, followed by fall into the arms of Iron Man, under the sobs of “I don’t want to leave, Mr. Stark”, to finally collapse on the ground and end up dying.

That scene is where can you stop the exact moment our hearts broke. It was something unique in the cinema, because It was the first time we saw Spider-Man die. on the big screen, something that fans couldn’t believe.

TOP 2: Gwen’s death

We come to the silver medal of best moments of Spider-Man. No one can doubt that the chemistry between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield in his films, it was something that jumped off the screen and we could feel it clearly. That is why this moment marked a milestone in the history of Spider-Man in the cinema, which he also did in the comics, but it was also recreated so well, that it was really impressive.

The performances of these actors were impeccable, as was the staging and direction by the production team. no one will forget Emma Stone’s face as she fell backwards in slow motion, in turn Spider-Man threw that web in the shape of a hand He was trying to save her from certain death.

Finally, Spider-Man didn’t make it, and it is something that really hurt the fans of the character, both when reading about it in the comics, and when seeing it on the big screen.

But they have been at pains to remind us of this sentiment recently, for this scene cannot be named, without reference to how Andrew’s Spider-Man saved MJ from Zendaya in No Way Home, recreating the same scene.

Luckily this time Spider-Man does manage to save the girl. that falls into the void. Also, Andrew’s performance caring for MJ, while clearly remembering Gwen, touches anyone’s heart.

TOP 1: With great power comes great responsibility

And finally, the first place of best moments of Spider-Man, with one of the most famous phrases that exist. This is no longer just a phrase, it is something that bases and builds the character of Spider-Man in the comics and in the movies.

That phrase has marked Spider-Man throughout his life, because constantly reminds you of what you did wrongAnd you can’t let it happen again.

He did not take action on the matter when he should have, and that brought fatal consequenceswith the death of his uncle. That’s why that phrase pierces Peter Parker so much, and makes him the great man and the great hero that he is.

Uncle Ben was not the first to say this phrase

It should also be noted that it is wrong to attribute this phrase to Uncle Ben. It is true that people associate her with him, because he is the one who first said it on screen, but the first time it was said, in the comics, it wasn’t Ben who pronounced it, but it was the narrator of the comic, therefore, really that great phrase, has no owner.

These have been the 10 moments that we have chosen as the greatest of Spider-Man in the cinema. Although we must not forget Aunt May’s talk to Tobey’s Spider-Man In the yard of your house. The Spider-Man scene from Tom Holland using the tickle to beat the drones. Either Peter’s tense conversation with the Vulture in the car. or the scene of the crane lineup for Andrew’s Spider-Man.

Really, this hero has countless great moments, and surely he will give us many more in the future, but tell us reader, What are for you the best moments of Spider-Man in the movies? we will read you for Twitter and don’t forget to follow us here on Super Fiction to find out more news from the Marvel universe.