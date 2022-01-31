Some dissatisfied fans, since Cortana is not blue in the series

Halo will have its own television series by Paramount + and, for now, the trailer has most people happy. The Master Chief looks great and there’s a first-person sequence that pays homage to the games, plus the Covenant look as imposing as ever. But Cortana it’s not blue, so some fans are not happy about this.

the series of Halo is a live-action adaptation of the games, but Cortana it is a CGI interpretation of a human being in a world where people and aliens are real. Although so far, there is no confirmation that it is an AI outside of the strange visual effect that showed it.

The Cortana from the games is blue, with glowing white eyes and circuit veins that make it obvious she’s not human, but the Cortana of the series is a human made by CGI. So the Internet has decided that her appearance is somewhat disturbing, that something is not right, and some even compare her to Sonic’s original design.

Cortana has been trending on Twitter ever since the trailer was released, as fans have shared their thoughts on her new look. It’s like when Halo Infinite was announced. Most of the top posts are negative, expressing concern about their appearance, but some say people will get used to it over time. After all, it is a short excerpt from a short trailer.

But there’s a silver lining for naysayers who aren’t happy with this new Cortana, she’s voiced by the same actress who portrayed her in the games. Unlike Mario, who is voiced by Chris Pratt in the upcoming film, Cortana is voiced by Jen Taylor, the same voice actress who not only voices Cortana in games, but instead puts a voice to the Windows assistant of the same name. Perhaps this new Cortana will end up conquering people’s hearts, but for now, the trailer for Halo it’s out now and the reaction, for the most part, is sheer enthusiasm.