Sofía Vergara’s reptile dress that favors to highlight curves

Thanks to her work as Gloria Pritchett on the television series Modern Family, Sofia Vergara She is considered one of the best comedic actresses on American television. Today, with more than 24 million followers on Instagram, it makes an impact with all outfits, As the dress of reptile that highlighted her curves.

Sofia Vergara was born ago 49 years in Barranquilla, Colombia, but has lived in Los Angeles, California for years. In the beginning, she was not interested in being famous, until a talent scout discovered her on a Caribbean beach. There she was hired as a model for a Pepsi commercial that was very successful and launched her to fame.

When she landed in Los Angeles she did not have much luck and managed to break into television when she was called as a presenter at the American Comedy Awards for the Fox network. There she met director Barry Sonnenfeld, who offered her the role of Nina in the film Big Trouble of Disney and, from then on, did not stop working.

In 2008, he signed on to join the cast of Modern Family, one of the most successful modern sitcoms of all time. For this work, she won Screen Actors Guild Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and was nominated for Emmys and Grammys that she failed to win.

Sofia Vergara’s impressive reptile dress

In addition to being an excellent actress, over time, Sofia Vergara She became a fashion reference. between some outfits most chosen, are the dresses long and fresh, but she is also a fan of skinny jeans that she combines with fitted blouses.

Sofía Vergara has more than 24 million followers on social networks. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara.

In a post he shared a few weeks ago, he wore a dress shiny strapless in black and gold tones that has a reptile weave. The piece is long and very close to the body, which highlights her perfect Latin curves and is ideal for a night party.

The post garnered thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments, including former supermodel Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara She is a fan of fashion and has her own capsule at Walmart, where she sells many clothes and stands out for her jeans. These garments can be purchased directly on the website.

would you like to have the outfits from Sofia Vergara?