Shortage of medicine in private pharmacies

Private pharmacies in Zacatecas have also suffered from a shortage of medicines that for a long time It has affected the public sector, but especially the people who require them for their health care.

This was announced by the managers of various pharmacies on a tour made by NTR Zacatecas through Guerrero Street, traditionally known for being at this point where you can find the largest number of pharmacies, clinics and private offices in the Historical Center.icon of the ccapital.

They explained that this trouble It has been almost since the pandemic began, since laboratories or suppliers they cannot meet the sufficient supply to cover their demandamong Zacatecans who need these medications.

“They leave very discouraged. Going around here and there, and looking for where I find it because of tThey occupy it in all ways,” he said. Francisco Javier Juárez, in charge of the Santo Domingo Pharmacy.

They pointed out thatthis shortage in social security institutions too represents a strong blow to the pocket of the citizen, as must pay high prices to acquire Your medicines in private pharmacies.

“People complain, because they have to pay for their medications, which should be given to them by the Ministry (of Health), the Insurance, the ISSSTE, I don’t know… Supposedly it should be free… being ablegive them their insurance“, he pointedFrancisco Javier.

Blanca Estela Ramos, in charge of Farmacia San Miguel, stated that two years ago she had reached see a shortage of up to 80 percent of the medicines that the pharmacy where he works supplies regularly, due to the strong demand for these, with antibiotics and antivirals being the scarcest.

“People are desperate because there are no medicines, because they don’t know what be taken for illness. ANDs very desperate that there is not, “he concluded.

