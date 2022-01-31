Selena Gomez’s unexpected tweet to Pedro Sánchez

It is not the first example. Nor will it be the last. In the last timesseveral personalities take advantage of the loudspeaker that social networks represent to add followers to their cause. And it seems that they have found Pedro SanchezPresident of the Government, a recurring objective to address from time to time.

A few months ago, the singer Miley Cyrus addressed President Sánchez to obtain his support against COVID-19 within the framework of the ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ campaign. “Spain, you joined in solidarity with Black Lives Matter together with the United States. We must remain united against COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, especially among people of color, please join,” the artist requested. Peter Sanchez.

Sánchez, at that moment, had no choice, the cause also deserved it, but to answer: “Our commitment is strong, Miley”assured the President of the Government.

And given the success achieved, it is now Selena Gomez the one that returns to the load. And it is that, the American singer, who heads a project called Vax Live for the equitable distribution of the vaccines developed against COVID-19, has set her eyes on Sánchez again.

“President Pedro Sánchez. I am excited for your participation in the #VaxLive. We need your help to end the pandemic worldwide. Would you agree to donate a few dollars or doses to help everyone have access to the vaccine ”, wrote Selena Gomez to the Spanish president, who has not been the only one to be questioned since, for example, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, among others, has also received the artist’s request.

Prime Minister @sanchezcastejonI’m excited to join you at #VaxLive. We need your help to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere. Will you agree to donate dollars or doses to help everyone access the vaccine? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 24, 2021

Let’s remember that Vax Live is an event sponsored by Selena Gomez and that will have its climax on May 8 with a solidarity concert in which artists of the stature of Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters or J Balvin will participate.

Sanchez’s response

Y Sánchez’s response has not been long in coming. Despite being an election campaign Sunday and having an agenda full of events, the Spanish leader has not missed the opportunity to show his commitment to any initiative that means combating the pandemic.

Spain is committed to equal and universal access to vaccines, @Selena Gomez. Just this week, I have announced that we will make about 7.5 million doses available to Latin America and the Caribbean this year.

Only together we will succeed. See you at #VaxLive! https://t.co/r26TNOBx7R – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 25, 2021