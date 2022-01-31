Selena Gomez shares an unpublished video of her childhood

Selena Gomez posted a throwback that broke the internet, you can’t miss it!

Selena Gomez he was born a star; Since she was just a child, the interpreter of “Wolves” appeared in “Barney and his friends” and later became known as a Disney Channel girl. In addition to starring in films such as ‘Princess by accident’, ‘Spring Breakers’ and ‘Ramona and Beezus’, the actress launched herself as a singer, proving that she could take both the musical and acting worlds by storm.

And it is that, since she was a little girl, Selena showed that she was made to stand out in Hollywood, and the clear proof is in a throwback that she shared through her Instagram account!

It may interest you: The three reasons that led Selena Gomez to attempt on her life

Selena shares an unpublished video of her childhood

The 28-year-old entertainer shared a fabulous, never-before-seen video from her childhood with her 231 million followers. In it, Selena appears in front of the camera singing to the rhythm of Don’t Go Knockin’ On My Door, the success of Britney Spears that conquered the year 2000.

It may interest you: You have to see Selena Gomez posing with J Balvin and Jennifer Lopez!

Considering the time this hit premiered, fans estimate that Selena was around eight years old in this hilarious video.

Celebrities like Amy Schumer, Anna Ballins, Tainy, and even Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, reacted to the post with cute and hilarious comments.

“Are you 5 or 27? I can’t tell”, “Stop!”, “I’m dying, why do you still look exactly the same?” and “There is no doubt that you were going to be successful”, they wrote in the video of the actress.

It may interest you: The hint that Selena Gomez could have sent Justin Bieber on his birthday

SUBSCRIBE TO YOU AND ALL YOUR FAVORITE MAGAZINES! https://editorialtelevisa.pressreader.com/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico