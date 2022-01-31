Selena Gomez reveals her biggest beauty secret

Star Selena Gomez makes a surprise stop on “Seredipity3” with some friends in New York City. The 29-year-old singer wore a cute orange sweater dress for the quick stop at the restaurant, where she is an investor and co-owner, before her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she revealed her all-important beauty secret.

Selena is currently promoting her new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, and during an interview, he talked about the perfect way to practice self-care, and it’s something so simple you won’t believe it: take a nap! “A nap is my best bet, I’m not going to lie,” the actress also told People magazine.

“Taking a nap when I’m feeling a little low is nice because I feel like I can start over,” Selena said. In addition, the star talked about working with Steve Martin and Martin Short. “They immediately made me feel like I was part of a team,” she shared. “They are the best. They are extremely humble and kind, and just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I’ve ever met.”

Selena Gomez learned about life with her fellow veterans

Very pleased to work with Steve and Martin, Selena went on to say that “I asked them about what life used to be like, and it was always very interesting to hear about the industry and how it used to be. I felt like a sponge, soaking up as much as I could. We are all in a group email chain.”

For the musical part, Selena announced the song “999” in collaboration with Camilo. This represents the newest song of the former Disney girl after having released her album completely in Spanish “Revelación”.