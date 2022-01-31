Selena Gómez premieres trailer for her new series; will premiere on Hulu

Digital Millennium

A couple of weeks ago, Selena Gomez surprised us with an album with hints of urban music and now the Baila Conmigo singer shared the first preview of her new television series, Only Murders in the Buildingwhere he shares credits with actors like Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The singer stars with these two actors in the television series that will be broadcast in the United States on Hulu. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez live in the same apartment building that is plagued by a mysterious murder that the three tenants decide to investigate together, but in the search for a culprit even the most innocent could be the perpetrators.

“A great murder mystery reveals itself like an onion,” narrates Martin. in the 30 second trailerwith Gomez adding in his own scene, “The secrets are the fun part,” while Martin Short chimes in later, “Sometimes it’s easier to understand, finding out someone else’s secret than dealing with your own.”

In the trailer we see the performances of these three tenants and in which Steve and Martin approach Selena Gómez’s apartment with the proposal to search for clues before one of them delivers some yellow gloves that he found from the crime scene, so that the actress joins the search.

“I want to break into a dead guy’s apartment and go through all his shit?” the singer asks rhetorically before replying, “sounds like a good afternoon.”

The series will premiere on August 31 on the US streaming platform, Hulu; So far they have not announced if the program will see the light at some point in Latin America.

