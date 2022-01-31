selena gomez celebrities
Selena Gomez wears boots ugh and a new trend is born. Selena Gomez the singer and actress The American opted for the most debatable boots of autumn-winter for one of her latest looks on the streets of New York.
Selena Gomez decided that it was a good idea to go out on the streets of New York with a look that, surely, for her was like putting on a pair of jeans with a comfortable white t-shirt, to be relaxed, natural.
But for those of us who observe from another perspective, it is the withering declaration of a trend that has been emerging for several months and is the result of the long time we have spent at home.
Ladies and gentlemen, Ugg boots are officially an obsession this season.
The Lose You To Love Me interpreter is now on the set of Only Murders In The Building, the series in which she will star alongside Steve Martin.
The last couple of days have been of constant style lessons by the American artist; in one of them she came out with an off duty look, based on a white teddy effect outfit.
The star complement? The gray Ugg boots into which she tucked her pants.
In the middle of this year, Scarlett Johansson made her respective appearance on the streets, with a very comfortable outfit and crowned by these controversial boots.
Since then, we have seen the footwear again on other celebs like Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls. This time we are talking about one of the most followed women on Instagram, a sensation of the moment thanks to her foray into the beauty industry, recent cover of important magazines in Mexico and Latin America…
We could continue listing the titles that Selena Gomez holds to talk about why it is so compelling that she wears these boots.
But the truth is that this is one of those times when images are worth a thousand words and it is enough to see their look so that these peculiar boots begin to convince us little by little that they are a brilliant idea.
As we have seen in other style proposals, the key to combining Ugg boots is to do it in a completely effortless way, taking the clothes from your closet without thinking about it. And achieve an outfit worth remembering. Selena g, teaches us that those looks that we select for a relaxed afternoon, you can even use them at any time.