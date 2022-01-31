selena gomez celebrities

Selena Gomez wears boots ugh and a new trend is born. Selena Gomez the singer and actress The American opted for the most debatable boots of autumn-winter for one of her latest looks on the streets of New York.

Selena Gomez decided that it was a good idea to go out on the streets of New York with a look that, surely, for her was like putting on a pair of jeans with a comfortable white t-shirt, to be relaxed, natural.

But for those of us who observe from another perspective, it is the withering declaration of a trend that has been emerging for several months and is the result of the long time we have spent at home.

Ladies and gentlemen, Ugg boots are officially an obsession this season.

Read: What distinguishes a Gemini